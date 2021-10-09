Vaccine Panel: Brazil ranks 60th in the global ranking and 4th in total doses

Brazil is in 60th place in the global ranking of application of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this Friday (8), in relation to every 100 inhabitants. The country was already in 56th position in this ranking and even dropped to 70th.

According to data updated by the Agency CNN, Brazil appears with 116.78 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants.

China remains at the top of the ranking, with 153.55 doses in relation to every 100 people. Canada has 149.25 doses applied. Italy appears next, with 142.27. France, with 141.76 doses in the same relationship, is in fourth place in the ranking. The UK is in fifth position, with 138.03 doses.

Among the countries that make up the G20, group of the 20 largest economies in the world, Brazil remains in 13th place.

Vaccine Panel shows Brazil’s position in the world ranking of vaccination against Covid-19 / CNN Brazil

Considering the absolute numbers of vaccination, China also leads the ranking, with 2,217,563,000 doses already applied.

India appears next, with more than 927 million doses. With almost 400 million doses applied – in absolute numbers – the United States is in third place.

In absolute numbers, Brazil has more than 249 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 applied and occupies fourth place.

Japan appears in fifth place in this ranking – there are more than 172 million doses applied in absolute numbers.

Data were compiled by the Agency CNN with information from the State Health Departments and from the website Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.