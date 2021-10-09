Vaccine Panel: Brazil ranks 60th in the global ranking and 4th in total doses

1 in 16 Boris Johnson visits Covid-19 vaccination center in London Credit: Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images

two in 16 Japanese is screening to be vaccinated against Covid-19 Credit: Stanislav Kogiku – 2.Aug.2021/Pool Photo via AP

3 in 16 Vaccination station at the Museu da República, in Catete, in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Pedro Duran/CNN

4 in 16 Nurse shows Covid-19 vaccine for women in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

5 in 16 A SUS nurse applies Covid-19 vaccine to a man at her home in Rocinha, Rio, in one of the frequent rounds that health professionals make in the community to immunize people who do not want to go to the clinic Credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

6 in 16 China vaccinates college students against Covid-19 Credit: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

7 in 16 Some countries already vaccinate adolescents against Covid-19 Credit: Getty Images (FG Trade)

8 in 16 Nurse applies vaccine in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who plans to immunize 10 million in one week Credit: Maruf Rahman / Eyepix Group / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

9 in 16 City of Aue-Bad Schlema, Germany, distributes free hot dogs to those who present their vaccination card Credit: Hendrik Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images

10 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in New Delhi, India Credit: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

11 in 16 45-year-old man is vaccinated at a drive-in post in the city of Bhubaneswar, India Credit: STR/NurPhoto via Getty Images

12 in 16 Vaccination against Covid-19 in São Paulo Credit: Reuters/Carla Carniel

13 in 16 Covid-19 vaccination in prison in Harare, Zimbabwe Credit: Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

14 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in Dakar, Senegal Credit: Fatma Esma Arslan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

15 in 16 Covid-19 vaccinations in Bangkok, Thailand Credit: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha

16 in 16 Nurse in the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 on Ilha de Paquetá, in Rio de Janeiro Credit: Fernando Souza/picture alliance via Getty Images

Brazil is in 60th place in the global ranking of application of doses of vaccine against Covid-19 this Friday (8), in relation to every 100 inhabitants. The country was already in 56th position in this ranking and even dropped to 70th.

According to data updated by the Agency CNN, Brazil appears with 116.78 doses applied to every 100 inhabitants.

China remains at the top of the ranking, with 153.55 doses in relation to every 100 people. Canada has 149.25 doses applied. Italy appears next, with 142.27. France, with 141.76 doses in the same relationship, is in fourth place in the ranking. The UK is in fifth position, with 138.03 doses.

Among the countries that make up the G20, group of the 20 largest economies in the world, Brazil remains in 13th place.

Considering the absolute numbers of vaccination, China also leads the ranking, with 2,217,563,000 doses already applied.

India appears next, with more than 927 million doses. With almost 400 million doses applied – in absolute numbers – the United States is in third place.

In absolute numbers, Brazil has more than 249 million doses of vaccines against Covid-19 applied and occupies fourth place.

Japan appears in fifth place in this ranking – there are more than 172 million doses applied in absolute numbers.

Data were compiled by the Agency CNN with information from the State Health Departments and from the website Our World in Data, linked to the University of Oxford, in the United Kingdom.