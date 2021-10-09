Veiga asks for support in a reunion between Palmeiras and fans and says: “We miss you” | palm trees

This Saturday’s game between Palmeiras and Red Bull Bragantino will be special for Raphael Veiga and the Palmeiras squad. After winning the titles of Paulistão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores in the 2020 season with closed gates, Verdão will meet the Palmeira fans again.

After a year and seven months, Allianz Parque will once again receive the crowd in the game that will be played at 9:00 pm and valid for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

– Playing with our fans is very important, we miss them. I have friends on other teams who say that Palmeiras fans are fans that help and support. I hope they attend, encourage us and support us because it makes all the difference – said Veiga, to TV Palmeiras, who also commented on having completed 150 matches for the club.

– If I wore it in my life once I think I would already be accomplished, imagine 150. I’m very happy, it’s a really important brand. Very happy to achieve this in this club that I have said many times what it means to me. The way to repay all this is on the field.

Finalist of Libertadores, Palmeiras is going through a bad moment in the Brazilian Championship. Abel Ferreira’s team won just one victory in the last five rounds of the tournament.

Verdão is in third position with 39 points, 11 points behind Atlético-MG.

– What is not lacking is work and dedication, always seeking to improve. We are playing in the Brazilian Championship and nothing is lost yet. There’s a lot to happen. We’ve seen many teams with points ahead and in the end they lost the championship. We have to do our job. From here to Libertadores there are a few games, you have to concentrate and go step by step knowing that the games at the Brazilian Nationals will be very important. It’s always giving our best – assessed Raphael Veiga.