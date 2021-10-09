Very rare fossil finding to be the most resistant on the planet

For over 500 million years, tardigrade microscopic have survived on Earth. However, its fossils are rare to be identified, as they are not noticeable to our eyes. Hence the relevance of a study published yesterday, in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, which revealed details about an individual who lived 16 million years ago.

Found in Dominican amber, this is only the third tardigrade fossil ever recorded in history. According to the research, the discovery concerns a newly named species of Paradoryphoribius chronocaribbeus, as it is the first tardigrade fossil of the current geological age, which is about 66 million years old.

In a statement, the study’s senior author and assistant professor of biology at the New Jersey Institute of Technology Phil Barden claimed that this would be a major scientific advance because it highlights the animal’s evolutionary aspects by monitoring characteristics no longer found in current specimens. “It’s really a once-in-a-generation event,” Barden said.

Tardigrades can be ‘revived’ even after dehydration Image: Getty Images

Known for thriving in extreme environments, tardigrades measure no more than a millimeter. With eight clawed legs, a brain and a central nervous system, this species is ranked the smallest with legs known. They can survive even asteroids, supernovas or gamma ray bursts. On the other hand, if the oceans boil radically, they won’t resist.

What is so remarkable is that tardigrades are an ubiquitous ancestral lineage that has seen everything on Earth, from the fall of the dinosaurs to the rise of terrestrial plant colonization. Still, they are like a phantom lineage to paleontologists, with almost no fossil record. Finding any fossil traces of tardigrade is an exciting time when we can empirically see its progression through Earth’s history.

Phil Barden

Tardigrade was found in amber Image: Disclosure

From a thorough analysis, experts were able to identify the family tree of the new species. Considered the first fossil of the current family, the isohypsibioidea Paradoryphoribius can be found in marine or terrestrial environments.

“This study provides a reminder that, as little as we may have about these fossils, we also know very little about the species living on our planet today,” concluded Barden.