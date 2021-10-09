Victor asks if Erika knows what machismo is

This afternoon, after the recording of “Hora do Faro” in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) with the participation of the eliminated Erika Schneider, Victor Pecoraro questioned whether the former dancer of Faustão has property to talk about machismo.

In a chat with Solange Gomes and Tiago Piquilo, Victor recalled the plaques he received from Erika in the dynamics — “opportunist” and “masked” — as well as talking about a comment by the girl who bothered him.

“At the time I was talking to her, I saw her lips and she said: ‘You’re defending sexist’. Then she drew a conclusion from her about some situation here and said that I’m defending sexist. In here. If there’s this person. For me, it’s such a strong word. But anyway, she saw something that had these perceptions and it was all right, right,” said the actor.

Tiago then asked Solange’s opinion and asked what she thinks is a sexist person. Solange said that machismo, for her, is when a man believes that only he is capable, and a woman doesn’t. Victor then opined on what he thinks is machismo.

“I see it like this: a man who thinks a woman was just made to be a housewife, man doesn’t help at all, where he’s better at everything, where he thinks he owns her, that she’s submissive to him, that he’s the only one he’s capable of all things. There’s also the abusive macho man, when he blames a woman for something she’s right and reverses the situation. These are terrible things,” said Pecoraro.

“If being sexist is all that, how to identify someone in this type of coexistence?”, asked Tiago.

Victor recalled the situation in which Erasmo said that dealing with the horned cow was for those who have “bolts”, and stated that the influencer was not sexist, he only used “his language”. Solange said Erasmus is rude, but that’s just his way. Victor defended it, saying that Gabriela Pugliesi’s ex-husband speaks like that because he studied his entire life in a military college.

When he says that, it doesn’t mean the woman isn’t capable. Dude, it’s fucking shit, you’re going to grate, do something else. What I see at this point, it’s not the guy being sexist, it’s him saving the woman for another job, not that she’s not capable,” said the actor.

For us to talk about machismo, we have to really understand what machismo is, not just say it, as Erika did with the [Mussunzinho]. What were the characteristics that made it out of her mouth? Does she have property to talk about it? Has she been through this? Does she understand about this? We have to say something that we understand.

Solange replied that she did not identify machismo in the attitudes of the pawns in the house: “Only if I didn’t catch some situation she saw or that someone saw here. Nobody was with me, not now. I see acts of cowardice, of attitudes that shouldn’t be of men”.

Afterwards, Solange praised Tiago, but the pawn rejected the comment and asked the ex-Banheira do Gugu not to praise him on the reality show.