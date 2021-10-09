Victor wipes Rico’s tears and apologizes for the fight. TV News

Victor Pecoraro apologized to Rico Melquiades after throwing yogurt in the influencer’s face in A Fazenda 2021. At dawn this Saturday (9), the actor approached his rival while he was crying and regretted having lost his patience the day before. “Can you forgive me?” asked the former SBT contractor.

Shaken by the elimination of Erika Schneider, Rico abandoned the party and burst into tears in the headquarters room. “Why did she go out?”, he lamented in conversation with Valentina Francavilla. “It’s part, everyone will leave,” replied the stage assistant.

Victor sat beside the Alagoas and also sympathized with the moment. He wiped the tears of his fellow inmate and stated that he will still be able to count on other people in the game. Then Pecoraro apologized for throwing yogurt at the ex-MTV.

“Sorry about yesterday,” said the actor. “I’m sorry too,” Rico continued. “Can you forgive me?” Pecoraro reinforced. “Yes, sorry about the coffee. Every action has a reaction, if I hadn’t had that action [de jogar o café fora], you wouldn’t have had that reaction,” replied the man from Alagoas.

In another excerpt of the conversation, Victor stated that he would not be the winner of the R$1.5 million prize, but advised Rico to try to avoid fights in order to become a better person. “Let’s do our best,” added the former SBT.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that relies on the 24-hour broadcast of rural reality, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 15.90 a month. Contrary to what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay the monthly fees. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos