visual is beautiful, but deja vu from the series bothers

Far cry it’s a great series. There is no doubt about that. And it was the third title of the franchise developed by Ubisoft that the peak, in terms of history and innovation, happened. An excellent plot, with a villain that marked the industry, the bloodthirsty Vaas Montenegro, made the concept of the series a reference in the genre. However, the formula seems to be somewhat worn out in its sixth edition, which despite bringing in all the fun elements of survival and first person shooting, at the same time brings a sense of deja vu.

It seems a bit obvious that “It’s Worth Seeing Again” because it’s a series, but it isn’t. This because Far Cry 6 would have a lot more “room” to grow in story and characters. After all, the suffering found on Yara, the fictional island where the campaign takes place, is the harshest reality.

It may seem like just another story of a lunatic dictator, but the context behind “El Presidente” is much more real and profound than anything that has ever been done in the franchise. Yara is a political portrait of countries that have suffered from coups, making their peoples deprived of freedom.

Yara’s political history is covered in a superficial way

The plot takes place with the character Dani – and can be chosen in both female and male -, who after escaping with his life from the armed forces of Anton Castillo, played by none other than the incredible Giancarlo Esposito, joins the group of “Libertad” guerrillas. The mission? Free your nation from the clutches of the corrupt regime.

In this regard, I believe that the writing team lacked history, and the worst… sensitivity. The dictatorship theme was treated lightly, and at times with sarcasm too much (almost as if it were a parody). In other words, the political side of the game, which could easily be one of the highlights in the narrative, is completely lost. Is Far Cry also slapstick humor? Of course. But it can’t just be that. Or rather, it shouldn’t.

And if the narrative fails, the characters fail too. I wanted to say the characters are just as interesting as their looks (and facial expressions) but I'd be lying. At times, it was possible to feel the indifference of those who created the dialogues. Guerrillas lost in the forest, faithfully portrayed based on the stereotypes that Northern Hemisphere countries often have about South America. Boring.







Far Cry 3, Anton Castillo comes to life in the face and voice of Giancarlo Esposito Photo: Disclosure/Ubisoft

Mechanics and AI don’t disappoint

After the AI ​​fiasco of Far Cry 5 I was apprehensive. It was useless to have a partner or a friendly dog ​​to protect you, if they were the ones who denounced your stealth. Anyway… water under the bridge, because the mechanics of Far Cry 6 work well, as well as the partnerships.

The pets have a lot of fun. They are cute, cuddly (the Chorizo ​​puppy is highlighted by his charisma), but there is a wide variety of useful animals throughout the islands. Whether on mounts, with horses, which are very agile means of transport, or with hunting animals, which are very efficient in open field combat.

The enemies have been perfected and, despite the heavy artillery, it is possible to enjoy the chaotic violence during the clashes. The only thing here is that, to reset the entire game, you need to conquer the military outposts in the same way. Too many ranks to conquer. Maybe one day I will, or not.

In fact, nothing very different was added to the attacks, apart from the use of the ‘superweapons’, spawn of Juan, an old drunk who served in special forces in the past, and the customization of the weapons, which now depends much more on level progression. than exploration. In short, it’s fun and with a twist or two of novelty.

movie setting

If Far Cry 6’s story is weak, the engine is powerful. My eyes glazed over at every detail. It’s impossible not to fall in love with the island, the facial expressions and the entire cinematic setting. I dare say it’s one of the most beautiful games I’ve ever seen in my life.

By the way, one of the most exquisite touches in the game is the possibility to explore a map with different nuances. The trajectory that starts at “Isla del Sanctuary” and goes to “Isla del León” allows for different backdrops and many alternative routes for each mission. For fans who, like me, enjoy remaking missions in different ways, the scenario is a real ally in strategies.

I played it on the PC, on an RTX 2060 card, with all the settings as high as possible, and I didn’t identify any texture issues. The most that happened to me were minor bugs, but nothing that would detract from the storyline or the graphics.

Antagonist

Finally, I could not fail to make an honorable mention to “El Presidente”, a hallucinated psychopath and very “neck meat”. Although not up to the craziness of Vaas Montenegro, the “owner of Rook Islands in Far Cry 3, Anton Castillo comes to life in the face and voice of Giancarlo Esposito.

Acts as brilliant as those seen on the show “Breaking Bad”, when Esposito played Gus Fring on the small screen. And yes, for fans of the series, you can feel Gus’ vibe in Far Cry 6. Of course, the franchise still knows how to produce “good” villains.

Can we expect more from Far Cry in the future?

I always assume that the industry needs to think about new things for players and this should be part of the great franchises, yes. While the dynamic (psychopath subjugates people > resistance reacts and tries to take them out of power > hero appears and does the job) is fun, Ubisoft has zeroed in on everything it could. So it’s time to reinvent the series so that it will continue into the future.

Well, unless it’s not profitable, then of course it’s not going to happen, is it?

Well, unless it's not profitable, then of course it's not going to happen, is it?

The truth is that Far Cry 6 needs to be the last copy of this "business model", because I can't stand to play another one like it. No more deja vu, right, Mrs. Ubisoft?





Far Cry 6 received a 7 in GameON’s review Photo: Disclosure/Ubisoft

*This review was done on PC, with a copy of the game kindly provided by Ubisoft.