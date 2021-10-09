Vivo’s telephone, internet and TV are down in São Carlos after optical fiber rupture | São Carlos and Araraquara

Services of fixed and mobile telephony, internet and TV from the operator Vivo are not working in several points of São Carlos (SP), since the end of the morning of this Friday (8).

According to the company, there was a break in the fiber optic network that serves the regions of São Carlos and Araraquara. (see full note below).

Vivo did not respond to the question about the expected return of the service.

There are reports of the operator’s customers who are without telephone and internet in the Santa Marta, Parque Sabará and Jardim Centenário and Vila Pelicano neighborhoods.

Since late morning, the PABX with the city hall’s telephone services has been paralyzed.

You emergency telephones 153 from the Municipal Guard and 192 from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) were also affected.. The city guides people who need Samu to call the Fire Department on 193 that the request will be forwarded via radio.

See Vivo’s note in full