Volkswagen Fox leaves the line and takes with it the concept of a spacious popular car – 10/09/2021 – Eduardo Sodré

Volkswagen Fox came out of the line after 18 years and with it says goodbye the concept of low-cost car for families. The model that came to replace the Gol –which never happened– belonged to the generation of cars that made the industry combine volume and profitability for 10 consecutive years.

While the Gol emerged in the early 1980s – prior to the popular car concept created in 1990–, the Fox came in 2003. National production was concentrated in São José dos Pinhais (PR).

The simplest version cost R$ 21 thousand, had two doors and a flex engine with 72 hp. It was the first “thousand” car to be born capable of consuming ethanol and gasoline.

In values ​​corrected by the IPCA, the Fox price in 2003 is today equivalent to R$56 thousand.

The motto of the launch campaign was “compact for those who see, giant for those who walk”. The advantage was in the greater space offered by the 1.0 cars created after the reduction of the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) in the Collor government.

Pioneer Fiat Uno Mille was also spacious, but like the Gol, its design dated back to the early 1980s.

The “more space for less price” strategy would be repeated by Renault Logan in 2007, but this model has long ceased to be a low-cost vehicle. The sedan and the Sandero, its hatch version, currently cost no less than R$ 70 thousand.

Fox also had a family, formed by SpaceFox and adventurers CrossFox and SpaceCross. Due to their popular origin, the high prices of these versions always appeared in discussions about cost and profit in Brazil.

At the time the Fox was launched, compact cars could already have front airbags and brakes with ABS (a system that prevents the wheels from locking in emergency braking). The items that are now mandatory were sold as optional and associated with more luxurious versions.

The need to make cars safer and less polluting was the first step towards the extinction of the popular zero kilometers – and the implementation of these standards coincided with the end of the growth cycle in 2014. Then followed an economic crisis amended to the health crisis.

“The popular car is doomed to disappear even by the regulation, we have a reduction in emissions and the most affordable cars today are highly technological”, says Luiz Carlos Moraes, president of Anfavea (association of automakers). “The ‘pé-de-boi’ car no longer exists, even for safety reasons, and I think it’s right, we need to evolve.”

With the rise in production costs, the drop in sales and the loss of profitability, the popular car also became uninteresting for automakers. With the effects of the pandemic, which generated production bottlenecks, brands invest in more expensive models and still cannot meet demand, despite the transfers in prices.

According to Cassio Pagliarini, a partner at consulting Bright, the readjustments in the tables of cars throughout 2020 and 2021 (until August) accumulate 18% above inflation in the same period.

The market has also changed. The R$21,000 Fox sold in 2003 did not have air conditioning, power steering or electric windows and locks. All these items are present in the simplest of Volkswagen Gol 1.0 sold today, for starting at R$ 65.6 thousand.

The latest Fox on sale has a 1.6 flex engine (103 hp) and a suggested starting price of R$ 61.7 thousand. In addition to the equipment available on the Gol, it features cruise control, electrically adjustable mirrors and a steering wheel with height and depth adjustments.

Today, the popular car concept has the Renault Kwid as the most affordable representative. It is the only brand new model whose initial list price remains below R$ 50 thousand.

The Life version (R$ 48,800) has four airbags, but does not have air conditioning or assistance with driving. Its main problem is size, with little space in the rear seat.

A brand new car with a low price and a cabin comfortable enough to carry four adults is an endangered item in an industry that seeks profitability.