Volkswagen invests R$ 200 million in an exclusive ESG fund from XP Inc.

SAO PAULO – Volkswagen Previdência Privada (VWPP), a closed non-profit entity that manages pension plans for employees of the Volkswagen Group brands, announced a contribution of R$ 200 million in an exclusive ESG fund with XP Advisory, asset manager of the XP Inc. The announcement was made this Friday (8).

The term ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance, in English) synthesizes criteria for the conduct of companies in areas that investors increasingly consider when making decisions: environmental, social and governance.

The Taos ESG fund, aimed at employees of the entire group, will invest in 14 other funds, with assets in private credit, debentures, CDBs, financial bills of companies that have projects related to the ESG theme, and its benchmark is the CDI+1 .5%. In addition, the amount represents 7% of the total of Volkswagen’s pension fund, which currently has around R$ 3 billion.

“We want to start somehow, and we need to nurture this ESG market. But we want to reach R$ 300 million, and it will be an increase as the evolution progresses”, says Ciro Possobom, vice-president of the Deliberative Council of VWPP and vice-president of Finance and IT at Volkswagen Brazil and SAM Region. Volkswagen is the first automaker to invest in this segment.

According to Podemosbom, XP Advisory has a variety of ESG funds, in addition to having an internal group focused on sustainability assets. “ESG funds represent a good opportunity for those who want profitability linked to a socially and environmentally responsible company”, he says.

Guilherme Benchimol, founder and executive chairman of the board of directors of XP Inc., believes that Volkswagen Previdência Privada has an important mission.

“It’s taking care of your employees’ and retired employees’ money. Therefore, the choice of XP to set up an exclusive fund is an important recognition of the work we have been doing to encourage the ESG theme in Brazil. It’s extremely gratifying”, he says.

This move by Volkswagen is a market trend: institutional investors (pension funds) in Brazil are being encouraged to make this type of investment, which respects and takes into account a greener economy, in order to foster a more responsible industry with the reduction of carbon emissions into the environment. It is worth remembering that today pension funds hold 14% of the Brazilian GDP in investments, that is, R$1.1 trillion.

Pablo Di Si, president and CEO of Volkswagen Latin America, points out that Volkswagen manufacturer has been contributing as the main sponsor of VWPP, currently 85% of the entity’s equity belongs to VW do Brasil’s participant plans.

“This contribution to the ESG fund is very representative for us and is very much in line with the actions that the VW brand has been doing worldwide and locally in favor of the Way To Zero strategy, which encompasses decarbonization involving the entire chain of our business”, he says.

Benchimol added that consumers should continue to demand attitudes in favor of more sustainable practices. “It is our responsibility, but it becomes a virtuous cycle. The more companies that start, and the more consumers look for products that are in line with the ESG criteria, the further we will go.”

“The engagement of institutional clients such as VWPP means a major step forward for the ESG agenda in Brazil, given its representativeness in the capital market. Allocating the money to responsible investments for the environment, society and people will guarantee us a better future. We are excited about the creation of the fund because it can be a watershed in this market and encourage similar decisions by other players”, highlights Marta Pinheiro, ESG director of XP Inc.

