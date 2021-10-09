‘We have the same ambitions as City and PSG’

After being acquired by an investment group in Saudi Arabia and become the “newest rich” in football, the Newcastle already outlines ambitious plans for the future. Businesswoman and director of magpies, Amanda Staveley opened the game about the project that will be played from now on at the club from Premier League and made projections beyond encouraging.

According to Staveley, nothing will happen overnight, but the intention is that, very soon, the club can already reap the new fruits with the beginning of an era that promises to bring heavy investments to the team from the English city of Newcastle upon Tyne.

“Do we want to win the Premier League within five to 10 years? Yes. This acquisition is extremely transformative. We want titles. But trophies need investment, time, patience and teamwork,” he began by saying in an interview with the English newspaper ” Sportsmail”.

Also according to the businesswoman, Newcastle’s ambition is the same as that of clubs that have recently gone through the same process, such as Manchester City and PSG.

“Of course we have the same ambitions as Manchester City and PSG in terms of titles for sure, but this will take time.”

The values ​​were not disclosed, but it is speculated in British vehicles that the negotiation for the purchase of the English club by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) was at least around 300 million pounds (R$ 2.2 billion).

The English team is currently second from bottom in the Premier League, with just three points from seven games. The club has four Premier League titles, the last of them won in the 1926/27 season.