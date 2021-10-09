Wear and injuries worry Flamengo, who will reevaluate the Brasileirão

The feeling at the club is that the points won in the next games will dictate the future of the team in the national competition

Despite being the vice-leader of the Brazilian Championship today, the feeling within Flamengo is that the dispute for the tournament until the end has been very difficult. In the evaluation of the board, the complicated schedule, the embezzlement due to the World Cup qualifiers and the problems with injuries, are discouraging.

Nobody speaks openly, but the expectation within the club is that the points won in the next games will serve as a kind of balance to understand the real chances of the Brasileirão team. In the corridors, winning the trio of the Copa Libertadores, which guarantees a return to the Club World Cup (which was the dream of the current administration) and the Copa da Brasil, which, in addition to the cup, offers a big prize, is treated as a priority.

Football live or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Choice of editors

That’s why Flamengo races against time to try to recover Arrascaeta. The Uruguayan, considered an irreplaceable part of the team today, had a muscle injury playing for the Uruguayan team and was cut from the games against Argentina and Brazil. He is expected in Rio de Janeiro to start eye treatment in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

There is still no forecast of how long Arrascaeta will be out. He will still be asked by Flamengo’s medical department to find out if he will be able to play on the 20th, in the first match of the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. At the club, however, there is pessimism and those who believe that he will only be ready for the second game.

Now, the fingers are crossed so that Gabigol, Everton Ribeiro and Isla, who are still with their respective teams, have two more games to go, also not feel the weight of wear, as the trio’s return is scheduled for the 15th, five days before the first semifinal game. The expectation is that they will not even be used in the round of the weekend, to be rested for the confrontation against Athlético-PR.

In November, with two more FIFA dates ahead, Flamengo’s board of directors expects Tite not to call any player from the club. The coach, however, has not yet defined whether or not he will call athletes who work in Brazil. Next month’s double round ends 11 days before the final of the Copa Libertadores, which takes place on November 27 in Montevideo, Uruguay.