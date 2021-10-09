‘Wear the shirt not just because you have a contract’

In an interview, São Paulo’s soccer coordinator admitted that the team hasn’t been playing well, charged the players to ‘wear their shirt’ and even talked more about their position.

O São Paulo has been receiving criticism for his latest performances in Brazilian championship. AND Muricy Ramalho assessed the team’s external charge. In an interview with TNT Sports, the tricolor leader stressed that his role at the club is exactly to charge.

“The charge really has to exist. I’m there for it, I’m there for it. And there’s no way, football has to have results. A club of this size, investment that is made, it has to have results“, he said.

“And it’s not just this size, we have to recognize that we’re not playing well. Against Chapecoense, we played very poorly. The challenge is to win and play well”, he added.

Muricy also highlighted that he sees that the team lacks the identity issue with the club’s shirt, in addition to always going with his own to be an example.

“This thing we missed a little bit, wearing the club shirt. Not just because you have a contract. You have to have the contract, but you have to wear your shirt. I go to work with this shirt every day because I want the players to see the weight of this shirt. I’m at my house and wearing the shirt. It’s been my club since I was a kid and that’s why I need to wear the shirt”, he stated.

Earlier this week, after the tie against the Chapecoense, the board even met to discuss the future of football in the season, but chose to keep Crespo in the position of coach. On Thursday (7), the team drew in the derby against saints.