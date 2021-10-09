Weekend of heavy rain and severe weather alerts in the center-south

James Robles Yesterday 5 min

Warning of heavy rains in part of the South, Southeast and Midwest this weekend. Those accumulated in 48 hours can exceed 100 mm.

Unstable weather continues in the center-south and heavy rains bring expectation of expressive volumes to part of the South, Midwest and Southeast this weekend.

In a good part of the South Region and small areas of the North, Midwest and Southeast, the rains during the first 7 days were already enough to surpass the average of October, mainly in the state of Paraná.

Above average volumes! a beginning of #October it’s from #spring that brings relief, but does not take away the alert about the water condition. ️Continuity forecast of #rain until at least November, mainly in the north-central part of the country, benefiting the SE, CO, NE and N. pic.twitter.com/lpvSuASsXq — Meteored | Tempo.com (@MeteoredBR) October 7, 2021

In the coming days, the forecast volumes will contribute significantly to the distance from the October average of the north of Rio Grande do Sul to the south of Mato Grosso do Sul, and to the achievement in other areas of the Midwest and in the state of São Paulo. Paulo, from the southern half of Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro. All this in just 10 days!

Featured and alerts for the weekend

On Saturday (09), a region of trough, which was formed during the afternoon of this Friday (08), intensifies and in the morning the weather is rainy, with moderate to heavy rain in the north of Rio Grande do Sul, in the west of Santa Catarina, southwest, west and northwest of Paraná, and in the south of Mato Grosso do Sul. In the other regions of Santa Catarina and in the east of Paraná, it rains isolatedly with low intensity.

There are warnings of storms and heavy rains for Santa Catarina, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Goiás.

During the afternoon, the rains decrease in Rio Grande do Sul and in the state of Santa Catarina. In Paraná, instabilities intensify, leaving heavy rain and storm alert in the midwest, north and northwest, rainfall decreases at the end of the day, which start to occur in the pioneer north and east of the state.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, rains spread and occur in the form of blows, with warning of punctual storms. In the state of São Paulo, south-central Minas Gerais and Triângulo Mineiro, also there are storm alerts from mid-afternoon, this condition extends into the night.

️ Rains occur again in a comprehensive and voluminous way in part of the center-south of the country. ️ #Alert of heavy rains and #storms from SC to MG. The largest accumulations are expected in the states of PR, MS and SP, with volumes that can exceed 100 mm in 48 hours. pic.twitter.com/k1DSS9oPeJ — Meteored | Tempo.com (@MeteoredBR) October 8, 2021

On Sunday (10), a region of trough, which is the extension of a low pressure between Paraguay and Mato Grosso do Sul, keeps the unstable weather in part of the center-south.

In the morning, warning of intense rains and storms in the southern half of Mato Grosso do Sul, in the west, northwest and north of Paraná, in the mid-west and north of São Paulo. In the other regions of São Paulo, in Rio de Janeiro, in the south of Minas Gerais and in the Triângulo Mineiro, there is forecast of blows, which can occur with strong intensity.

Accumulated over a period of 48 hours, may exceed 100 mm in the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo.

From mid-afternoon, the rains gain intensity and increase the potential for disturbances in all regions of the states of Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and São Paulo, in Rio de Janeiro, in the south-central Minas Gerais, in the Triângulo Mineiro and in the south of Goiás. In the western half of Mato Grosso and in the others Goiás regions, there are localized storm alerts.

This condition remains until the night period, when it starts to rain again in the northwest and west of Rio Grande do Sul.