Welcome to Raccoon City’ wins alternative trailer and new date in Brazil

New adaptation of the acclaimed franchise of Capcom,’Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City‘ had its new release date confirmed in Brazil: December 2nd.

Accompanied by this, an alternative trailer was revealed, with several previously unreleased scenes.

Once considered the expanding home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City has become a dying city in the Midwest. The company’s exodus has turned the city into a lost land… With something evil brewing beneath the surface.

And when that evil is unleashed, the population will be changed forever… With that, a small group of survivors must band together to survive the night and discover the truth behind Umbrella.

Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) will be Claire Redfield, Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) will be Jill Valentine, Robbie Amell (The Flash) will be Chris Redfield, Tom Hopper (The Umbrella Academy) will be Albert Wesker, advance game (Zombieland: Shoot Twice) will be Leon S. Kennedy, and Neal McDonough (Yellowstone) will play William Birkin.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, the idea is that the film will be an adaptation of the origin story with faithful ties to the classic survival horror games of the franchise. This story takes place in 1998 on a fateful night in Raccoon City.