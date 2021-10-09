what motivated the choice of Globo?

Tadeu Schmidt, 47 years old, is getting ready for a new challenge in his career: taking charge of “Big Brother Brasil”, one of TV Globo’s highest-grossing programs in Entertainment. The announcement will be made tomorrow at “Fantástico”, an attraction presented by Tadeu for the past eight years.

Since the departure of 41-year-old Tiago Leifert was announced, much has been speculated about the possible names to command the “BBB”. One of the favorites by the public was Marcos Mion, with experience in realities after presenting “A Fazenda” on Record.

Why didn’t Globo listen to the public’s request?

The first reason is already included in this text. He presented the 2020 edition of “A Fazenda” and still has his image closely tied to the reality show on Record. In addition, Marcos Mion faces internal resistance within the network. Great programs demand great responsibility, and Globo’s top management preferred to trust a presenter who has been part of the cast for a long time.

Tadeu had a growth in “Fantástico”, proving that he knows how to deal very well with serious matters, but also with fun themes and tables – such as the “Gols da Rodada”, in which he talks about the weekend’s football round with lightness and assistance of “horses” that conquered the public. The presenter is a guarantee of charisma for all ages, and this pleases Globo.

It is also worth noting that Tadeu will follow a path similar to what Tiago Leifert and Pedro Bial did. Behind the scenes at the station, it is considered that his style is similar to that of the former reality TV hosts: the similarities with Pedro Bial are due to their passage through “Fantástico”.

Former BBC Ana Clara Lima, who stood out this year as the presenter of “Plantão BBB”, was the only woman quoted for Leifert’s position, but, at 24 years old, she was considered very inexperienced.

Tadeu’s name circulates as a possible presenter for almost a month on social networks. The first comments made the choice of Globo strange, which could put other presenters with more identification with the public. But, after the “strangeness”, Tadeu has been receiving less resistance, and even a crowd and support.

Tadeu Schmidt and the horses of Fantastic Image: Reproduction

Maju Coutinho in ‘Fantástico’:

With the departure of Tadeu Schmidt, “Fantástico” will undergo reformulation and will be presented by Maria Júlia Coutinho, 43 years old. The permanence of Poliana Abritta, with whom Schmidt currently shares Sunday, is still uncertain: behind the scenes, there is talk of the possibility that the 46-year-old journalist will return to being the network’s international correspondent — before replacing Renata Vasconcellos in the program, in 2014, Poliana worked for two months for the network in New York.

Maju’s place in “Jornal Hoje” is now occupied by César Tralli, 50, who will leave “SP1” and should continue on GloboNews. There is still no consensus on who will be in charge of the São Paulo newspaper, but Marcelo Cosme, from “GloboNews Em Pauta”, 41 years old, is considered a strong name.