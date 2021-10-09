What would the new rich Newcastle look like with a luxury trident and already irritating rivals in the Premier League

Newcastle dreams of the trio formed by Cavani, Bale and Coutinho. On the other hand, 19 Premier League teams gathered to debate the league’s image.

After being bought by a Saudi Arabian investment fund, O Newcastle became the new billionaire in world football. And the new reality puts the club in two situations: in search of star-studded reinforcements and irritation on the part of English rivals.

O Newcastle back to field by Premier League on October 17, at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time), against the tottenham and broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

According to radio TalkSport, the St. James Park team already dreams of a luxury trident for the next transfer window: Edison Cavani, from Manchester United, Gareth Bale, of the Real Madrid, and the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, from Barcelona.

On the other hand, the other 19 Premier League clubs are not happy with the new reality of Newcastle and called an emergency meeting.

The point addressed is with the image of the league, as the Magpies’ new owners are involved in accusations of war crimes and against human rights.

Newcastle belonged to businessman Mike Ashley, who has been heavily criticized by fans since 2017. The approach of the traditional English club with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia generates debates regarding the use of dictatorial governments as a way to erase actions made that violate human rights and that, therefore, governments do not want them to be known to the rest of the world.

The English team is the current penultimate in the Premier League, with just 3 points added in 7 games. The club has four titles from the English Championship, the last of them won in the 1926/1927 season.