WhatsApp: Why US Little Uses the World’s Most Popular Messaging App

WhatsApp is estimated to have surpassed 2 billion users in 180 countries. However, in the country where it was created, the United States, less than 20% of users of smartphones use the app, according to research firm Pew Research Center.

Despite coming from a different source, the Panorama Mobile Time/Opinion Box survey, from August, estimated that in Brazil nothing less than 99% of smartphones have WhatsApp installed.

The SMS culture

One of the reasons the app is not so popular in its home country is that most mobile phone consumers in the United States have contracted plans. Unlike other countries, it is rare to have a prepaid plan there.