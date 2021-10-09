where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Classified for the final of Libertadores and with an eye on the trio of the Brazilian Championship, Flamengo will visit Fortaleza, this Saturday (9), at 7 pm, at Castelão, for the Brasileirão.

Rubro-Negro wants to continue in pursuit of the leader Atlético-MG, while the hosts, in 4th place, continue in the battle to climb the table and remain in the classification zone for the continental tournament. In the first leg, the Cariocas won 2-1 at Maracanã.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Castelão, in Fortaleza, with 10% public capacity and sanitary protocols due to care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 19:00.

Probable lineups:

Strength: Felipe Alves; Titi, Tinga and Jackson; Felipe, Éderson, Lucas Crispim, Yago Pikachu and Lucas Lima; Robson and David. Technician: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Flamengo: Diego Alves (Gabriel Batista), Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira, Rodrigo Caio and Filipe Luis; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia, Andreas and Vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Pedro. Technician: Renato Gaucho

Embezzlement:

Flamengo won’t be able to count on David Luiz, with a left thigh injury, and Isla, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol, who dispute the qualifiers. In addition, Diego and Gustavo Henrique felt injuries and did not even travel.

Arbitration:

Referee: Felipe Fernandes de Lima (MG)

assistants: Felipe Alan Costa de Oliveira (MG) and Fernanda Nândrea Gomes Antunes (MG)

VAR: Igor Junio ​​Benevenuto de Oliveira (MG)

Latest results:

Flamengo drew 1-1 with Bragantino, while the Tricolores beat Fluminense by 2-0.