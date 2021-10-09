where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

In different situations in the classification table of the Brazilian Championship, Sport and Corinthians are measuring forces this Saturday (9), at 4:30 pm (GMT), for the 25th round of the national competition. Leão da Ilha tries for the third victory in a row of the season and the escape from the Z4, while Timon goes in search of his 11th game of unbeaten record and the return to the group of the first four placed.

where to watch

The match will be broadcast by TV Globo, Sportv and Premiere (pay-per-view service). O UOL Score brings all the information about the match in Recife and reflects the result with the characters of both teams.

time and place

The duel between Sport and Corinthians takes place at Arena Pernambuco, in São Lourenço da Mata — the metropolitan region of Recife. The ball rolls from 4:30 pm (Brasilia time).

Probable escalations

Sport: Mailson; Ewerton, Rafael Thyere, Sabino and Sander; Marcao and José Welison; Everaldo, Hernanes and Gustavo Oliveira; Mikael. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo.

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Gustavo Mosquito (Adson or Jô); Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Embezzlement

Corinthians has three absences to face Sport. The main one is midfielder Willian, who was spared the match due to muscular discomfort in the back of his left thigh. Midfielder Roni and midfielder Ruan Oliveira are injured and under the care of the medical department.

Arbitration

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (DF)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Latest results

At the Arena Pernambuco, Sport faced Juventude in the last Wednesday (6) and won 3-1. Corinthians faced Bahia, at home, and also won a 3-1 victory.