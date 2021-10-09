Why did Netflix not adopt the name “Squid Game” in Brazil?

Netflix claims there is no reference to the policy in its decision…

In recent days, a drama original South Korean of the Netflix has been out and about on the platform of streaming. Round 6 tells the story of a financially unsuccessful man who agrees to participate in a series of children’s games in exchange for a jackpot of cash. But, a mystery beyond the plot has been hovering over the heads of fans of the work: why was the series renamed before its publication in Brazil and did not follow its original title?

What is the original name of Round 6?

In South Korea, the production was named “Ojingeo Geim” (오징어 게임) which, in a free translation, would be something like “Lula’s Game”. This game is very popular in the country, but it doesn’t have much power in Brazil. Very few people even played about it in their childhood, basically restricting themselves to Korean immigrant families who imported the tradition.

Perhaps the simplest solution was to adopt the American translation, “Squid Game”, as did some countries like Portugal, right? As this ended up not being done, several theories were raised on the internet about why.

Why did Squid Game change its name in Brazil?

The most famous suggests a possible association of the word “squid” (Lula, in Portuguese) to the former president of the republic, Luís Inácio Lula da Silva. According to these fans, the change to Round 6 would be a decision by the platform to avoid political issues, but that theory has just gone to ground after the announcement of the Netflix.

According to the company’s statement to the website “The time”, published this Thursday (10/07), Round 6 had been the initial title of the series when it was still in the planning two years ago. Due to the title’s greater appeal to the community gamer, the platform preferred to keep it instead of connecting with a game that is virtually unknown on national soil.

What many people do not know is that the decision to opt for “Round 6” as a title is not restricted to Brazil: the name was chosen by other divisions of the company, such as Netflix Canada. Because it is a drama that addresses game questions, it was considered more interesting to keep the idea of “rounds”, as it would draw much more attention from potential new viewers, since they are more used to the rounds of physical and electronic games than a title like “Lula’s Game”.

In this way, the company makes it clear that there was no political influence in its decision and thus ends with one of the biggest mysteries ever raised here in Brazil about the misadventures of Gi-Hun, while he tries to survive and win marbles matches.

Round 6 is available in its entirety at Netflix and has only one season to date. Each episode lasts, on average, 50 minutes.

Enjoy and check it out too: