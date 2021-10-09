Why did the US decide to reveal the size of its nuclear arsenal?

The US State Department lifted confidentiality on the total number of nuclear warheads in the country’s arsenal on Tuesday for the first time since 2017.

According to the announcement, the US has 3,750 nuclear weapons in total – a reduction of 72 from 2017.

To be clear, the US does not deploy all 3,750 warheads in its air, sea and land launch systems. Russia’s New Start arms control agreement limits the number of US-deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 2,000. The remainder of the 3,750 includes reserve warheads and a few hundred non-strategic warheads (those that are not restricted by New Start).

After this number has been kept confidential for the past few years, many are asking themselves: why release this number now? Why make it public?

US opponents do not share this type of information with the country. Although Russia reports its number of deployed warheads, limited by New Start, it does not provide information on its arsenal of non-strategic warheads.

Russia maintains about 2,000 of these non-strategic warheads as part of its total arsenal of nearly 5,000 warheads, according to open source estimates. But as Lieutenant General Robert Ashley, former director of the US Defense Intelligence Agency explained, Russia’s arsenal “will likely grow significantly over the decade” as Russia keeps its nuclear weapons production facilities active.

China is even less transparent about its nuclear arsenal, as it refuses to engage in any nuclear dialogue or information-sharing with the US. Recent US government estimates indicate that China’s arsenal has 200 nuclear warheads, but that number is expected to grow exponentially over the next decade.

Recent discoveries of new missile silo construction sites indicate that China is building up to 360 new silos equipped with long-range missiles that analysts believe can carry three to five warheads each (some analysts even claim the missiles can carry up to 10 warheads). If pushed to the max, these numbers could exceed the United States’ long-range missile arsenal. That doesn’t even include warheads deployed on other Chinese launch pads.

According to the State Department announcement, the release of US arsenal numbers promotes transparency, which is “important to non-proliferation and disarmament efforts.” Making the data public can be a good-faith effort to show Russia and China that we are leading the way in global disarmament.

But would that really convince Russia and China to reverse course and agree limits on the development of their nuclear weapons? Does doing the “right thing” mean that US opponents will do the same? Unlikely.

This is especially true when Russia and China know that the US does not currently have the capability to produce new nuclear weapons. While the US is working to rebuild its nuclear production infrastructure, stunted since the end of the Cold War, the country is currently the only nuclear-armed state in the world – including North Korea – that cannot build a nuclear weapon.

US opponents already know that the only direction the size of our nuclear arsenal can go is down.

Until that changes, why would they have any incentive to step on the brakes on their own production lines?

In the end, taking confidentiality off the numbers in the US arsenal probably doesn’t do much harm. At best, it was unnecessary.

But this raises questions about the goals of President Joe Biden’s government. As Russia and China increase their nuclear forces – and the threat of using nuclear force increases – the number one priority for the US must be to ensure a strong nuclear deterrent posture.

Indeed, the last five defense secretaries – including current Secretary Lloyd Austin – have stated that nuclear deterrence is the number one mission for national security.

Signaling virtues about transparency and disarmament goals will not be the way to avert nuclear war. Especially while its Nuclear Posture Review is underway, the Biden administration must remain aware of the threats facing the US and focus on ensuring the US maintains a strong and credible nuclear deterrent system.

