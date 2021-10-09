Why is BrasilAgro selling land?

Those who follow the agro market must have come across the announcement made by BrazilAgro (AGRO3), on October 7, on the sale of Fazenda Alto Taquari, in Mato Grosso, for BRL 589 million, the biggest deal in the company’s history.

And why the hell is it advantageous, at this moment, for BrasilAgro to dispose of 3,723 hectares, of which 2,694 hectares are useful for planting?

As the company itself highlighted in the statement presented to the market, the agricultural land was sold for a price 65% higher than BrasilAgro’s valuation.

please note that investment in land often escapes investors’ radar, despite the rural real estate market being in full swing in Brazil in 2021, as the Agro Times.

O Credit Suisse sign below in the sale strategy made by BrasilAgro, highlighting that when negotiating a more mature land and pocketing the money, appreciating the valuation curve of rural Brazilian real estate assets, the agro company can enter the developing land markets in the country, explains the analyst Victor Saragiotto.

The Swiss bank’s “blue sky” scenario for BrasilAgro, with the recommendation of purchase, the target price is R$ 60 per share, also taking into account the prospects of good harvests, Brazilian real depreciated and more gains in the land market around 14% annually.

How can Brazil embark on the billion-dollar carbon credit market?

The carbon credit market has increasingly attracted the interest of investors And no less.

In 2020, the carbon credit economy in the world it moved € 229 billion, 20% above the previous year, according to XP Investimentos.

But, what is the possibility of Brazil embarking on this wave?