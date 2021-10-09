Windows 11 decreases performance by up to 15% on AMD chip games

Windows 11 was released by Microsoft last Tuesday (5) and has been experiencing some serious bugs since then. errors in Oracle virtual machines, high memory consumption, bug in mixed reality devices and crashes in the new Far Cry 6. Now, it was AMD’s turn to release a statement talking about a possible drop in performance of their chips in the new system.

According to the company itself, performance can decrease from 3 to 5% in common applications, with a drop between 10 to 15% in “commonly used games for esports”. That’s not good news considering that several AMD chips are used in gaming PCs — including streamers and professional gamers.

In the statement, AMD said it is investigating the bugs with Microsoft, with the aim of releasing updates that resolve the issue later in October. Of course you also have the option to wait to upgrade your PC to the new system.

AMD has released a statement to talk about the performance drop with Windows 11 (Image: AMD/Playback)Source: AMD/Reproduction

What’s going on with Windows 11 and AMD chips?

AMD’s release brings a table with full explanations (and in very technical jargon) of what are the flaws that cause performance drop on Windows 11 PCs.

In short, there are two problems. The first and most worrisome is an increase in L3 cache latency. This means that the CPU takes longer to access data in system memory, which can be a problem in online games that don’t demand as much graphics power but need a lot of memory — like DotA.

That’s what AMD is talking about when referring to “commonly used games for esports”. Then, a delay of 3% can make a difference. Imagine a 15% performance drop!

The second problem is AMD processor core management, which is not directing applications to the faster cores as it should. This issue most affects performance on machines with 8 or more cores, but can cause a drop in frame rate on other AMD PCs.

Several CPU models are being affected by these bugs, in the 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000 series, as well as some EPYC chips used in data centers. AMD’s drivers must be updated by the end of the month to resolve all this — but there are some things that depend on an update from Windows itself. For now, the factory itself recommends that customers continue on Windows 10 anyway…