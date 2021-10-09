Windows 11 is here: is it better to update soon or wait a little longer? – 10/07/2021

Amid the global crash of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Microsoft released the update of its operating system. Windows 11 was scheduled for October 5 for users who have version 10 and a compatible computer, but the company surprised some by releasing the download on Monday.

But does everyone really have to run to update their computer system? The answer is simple: no. Windows 11 brings a lot of new features, but whoever works with the previous generation of the system will still be able to use it quietly for a few more years.

On its official website, Microsoft said it will support Windows 10 Home and 10 Pro until October 14, 2025. It will take another four years to perform the procedure on the computer.

There is, in fact, the forecast that the company will extend the deadline, as it did with Windows 7, as 60% of users of version 10 are still unaware of the possibility of updating their operating system.

Windows 11 Features

Among the new features, Windows 11 brings a completely redesigned look, with transparent windows and new icons. Even the classic “Start” button, which until then was in the bottom right corner of the machine, has changed places. The update brings centralized in the taskbar.

There is also the ability to download and use apps from Android directly from the Windows app store. However, those who install Windows 11 now will still not have access to the feature, which is not expected to be officially released until the next few months.

Windows 11 app store will have Android apps Image: Microsoft

And after 2025?

And what happens if I don’t want to update my OS after the deadline? According to Microsoft, “customers will no longer receive security updates” for installed programs and hardware.

“The operating system can still work with programs and hardware after the sale or support of the operating system has been discontinued. However, it increases the possibility that new programs and hardware will not perform on an older operating system,” the company explains.

The problem, according to the company, is because manufacturers of new hardware and software will be able to make decisions about features based on newer operating systems. If this happens, you might get some message like “this program is not compatible with your operating system” or similar warning.

In the case of Windows 10, for example, released in 2015, feature updates were allowed twice a year. On 11, “new versions will be released once a year”, guarantees the company.

Added to the deadline until 2025, it may be worth waiting a little longer to update your operating system for two reasons.

The first is the possibility that there may be unanticipated features in Windows 11 over the next few weeks, as it is still very new.

In addition, it is recommended that the user make the transition at some point when they have more free time, without pressure to use the computer at work or with other deadlines, because they may find features that are still unknown or renewed on their screen.

Who can update

The update is free for those who already have a PC with Windows 10. The license price for those who want to build a computer from scratch or install it on an older computer has not yet been announced.

Here you will learn how to download and run the installation on your PC, as well as knowing if, in fact, you can use it on your machine.