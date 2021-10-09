With a goal on his debut, Antony enters the list that has Zagallo, Neymar and Gabigol in the Seleção | Brazilian Team

On the field, however, the Olympic champion was very light. The ex-São Paulo, in about 15 minutes on the field, participated in the goal of the comeback by scoring with Raphinha and completed for the goal, Brazil’s third against Venezuela, in Caracas, last Thursday.

The goal put him in a list of 31 players who managed to score in their debut for the national team. Made by unknown and famous Brazilian football players. See the full list below.

Antony tackles Venezuela defender: player scored the first goal in 15 minutes on the field — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Bonsucesso forward Leônidas da Silva, in 1932, debuted scoring two goals against Uruguay. Zagallo, from Flamengo, in 1958, shortly before the Swedish Cup, also opened his participation in the Seleção with a victory and a goal against Paraguay.

More recently, names like Eder, Renato Gaucho, Caio and Roger (the two now commentators for Globo), also left their mark in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

In the most recent wave, Alexandre Pato, in 2008, Neymar, in 2010, and the last one, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol, against Panama, in May 2016, in the Copa America.

Neymar celebrates his first goal with the national team shirt, right on his debut against the USA, on August 10, 2010 — Photo: Reuters Agency

The Brazilian national team coach returns to command training on the field this Saturday afternoon, now in Barranquilla. The activity is scheduled for 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Brasília time, at the Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez stadium, the stage for Sunday’s game.

Colombia and Brazil face off at 4 pm – 6 pm Brasília – with different goals. The Colombians need the victory to get out of the repechage zone – they are in fifth place with 14 points. There are 13 less than Brazil.

The leader, with 100% success, would reach 30 points with a victory in Barranquilla and would be just one more victory to guarantee the classification mathematically, with eight rounds in advance.

See below the score of the quarters placed in the heats in the running points system:

2018: Colombia – 27 points

2014: Ecuador – 25 points (Brazil did not compete, as it is host)

2010: Argentina – 28 points

2006: Paraguay – 28 points

2002: Paraguay – 30 points

1998: Chile – 25 points (Brazil did not compete, being the last champion)

Emerson Royal plays one way and looks the other: full-back went well against Venezuela — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

Tite has Neymar’s return and will need to decide who leaves the team. He can serve one of the two forwards – Gabriel Barbosa or Gabriel Jesus – or remove one of the midfielders – Gerson, Lucas Paquetá or Everton Ribeiro.

It is possible that the coach will give new opportunities to players who started well in the last match, such as Raphinha, the best on the field, or Antony. With nine games as a starter, Danilo can give way to Emerson, who participated in the last game.

The list of goals in debuts

9/27/1914 – Brazil 1 x 0 Argentina – Goal by Rubens Salles

1/6/1919 – Brazil 3 x 3 Argentina – Two goals by Arlindo

9/17/1922 – Brazil 1 x 1 Chile – Armadillo Goal

6/12/1925 – Brazil 5 x 2 Paraguay – Nile Goal

4/12/1932 – Brazil 2 x 1 Uruguay – Two goals by Leônidas

12/27/1936 – Brazil 3 x 2 Peru – Roberto’s Goal

14/5/1944 – Brazil 6 x 1 Uruguay – Goal by Isaías

21/1/1945 – Brazil 3 x 0 Colombia – Goal by Jorginho

11/04/1948 – Brazil 2 x 4 Uruguay – Goal by Carlyle

3/04/1949 – Brazil 9 x 1 Ecuador – Goal by Simão

17/11/1955 – Brazil 3 x 3 Paraguay – Goal by Canhoteiro

1/3/1956 – Brazil 2 x 1 Chile – Goal by Luisinho

6/3/1960 – Brazil 2 x 2 Mexico – Elton’s Goal

27/3/1963 – Brazil 2 x 2 Ecuador – Goal by Oswaldo

8/11/1968 – Brazil 2 x 1 Argentina – Goal by Evaldo

27/5/1973 – Brazil 5 x 0 Bolivia – Goal by Valdomiro

17/5/1979 – Brazil 6 x 0 Paraguay – Goal by Eder

1/9/1983 – Brazil 5 x 0 Ecuador – Goal by Renato Gaúcho

15/3/1989 – Brazil 1 x 0 Ecuador – Washington Goal

12/20/1995 – Brazil 3 x 1 Colombia – Goal by Carlinhos

12/1/1996 – Brazil 4 x 1 Canada – Goals by Caio and Leandro Machado

10/8/1997 – Brazil 2 x 1 South Korea – Goal by Sonny Anderson

5/31/2001 – Brazil 2 x 0 Cameroon – Goal by Carlos Miguel

18/8/2004 – Brazil 6 x 0 Haiti – Goal by Roger

27/4/2005 – Brazil 3 x 0 Guatemala – Anderson’s Goal

26/3/2008 – Brazil 1 x 0 Sweden – Goal by Alexandre Pato

10/8/2010 – Brazil 2 x 0 USA – Goal by Neymar

6/4/2013 – Brazil 4 x 0 Bolivia – Gold by Leandro

5/29/2016 – Brazil 2 x 0 Panama – Goal by Gabigol

7/10/2021 – Brazil 3 x 1 Venezuela – Goal by Antony