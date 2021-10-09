With Jorginho, Neymar, Messi and CR7, France Football reveals the 30 nominees for the Golden Ball

This Friday, France Football magazine revealed the 30 finalists for the Ballon d’Or award, which enshrines the best player in the world throughout the year. With Euro Cup standouts like Gianluigi Donnarumma (best of the tournament) and Jorginho (voted best of the year by Uefa), the list has names like Neymar, Haaland and Mbappé.

Absolute record holders for the award, with six and five titles, respectively, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still in the race. Winner of “The Best”, FIFA’s Best of the Year award last season, Lewandowski is also nominated. It is worth remembering that, in 2020, the magazine chose not to hold the traditional award given the Covid-19 pandemic and the football stoppage. Instead, it held a historic election. The winner of the 2019 edition was Lionel Messi.

The award is defined by a jury of 180 journalists, and the trophy will be presented on November 29, at the Théâtre du Chatelet, in Paris. For the 2021 edition, the finalists are:

Azpilicueta (Chelsea/Spain)

Barella (Inter/Italy)

Benzema (Real Madrid/France)

Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)

De Bruyne (Manchester City/Belgium)

Chiellini (Juventus/Italy)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal)

Rúben Dias (Manchester City/Portugal)

Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United/Portugal)

Phil Foden (Manchester City/England)

Haaland (Borussia Dortmund/Norway)

Jorginho (Chelsea/Italy)

Harry Kane (Tottenham/England)

Kanté (Chelsea/France)

Kjaer (Milan/Denmark)

Lewandowski (Bayern Munich/Poland)

Lukaku (Chelsea/Belgium)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City/Algeria)

Lautaro Martínez (Inter/Argentina)

Mbappé (PSG/France)

Messi (PSG/Argentina)

Modric (Real Madrid/Croatia)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal/Spain)

Mason Mount (Chelsea/England)

Neymar (PSG/Brazil)

Pedri (Barcelona/Spain)

Salah (Liverpool/Egypt)

Sterling (Manchester City/England)

Suarez (Atlético de Madrid/Uruguay)

France Football also announced the finalists in three other categories: the Women’s Golden Ball, the Yashin trophy, for goalkeepers, and the Kopa trophy, for the best under-21 players in the world. Brazil got nominated only among goalkeepers, with Ederson. Check out the nominees:

Yashin Trophy

Part of the nominees for the Yashin Photo Award: Disclosure

Donnarumma (PSG), Keylor Navas (PSG), Ederson (Manchester City), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City), Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Manuel Neuwe (Bayern Munich), Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid ), Jan Oblak (Atletico de Madrid), Handanovic (Inter).

Women’s Golden Ball

Part of the nominees for the female Golden Ball Photo: Disclosure

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona), Jenni Hermoso (Barcelona), Lieke Martens (Barcelona), Irene Paredes (Lyon/Barcelona), Sandra Paños (Barcelona), Pernille Harder (Chelsea), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Sam Kerr (Chelsea), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Jessie Fleming (Chelsea), Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG), Ashley Lawrence (PSG), Kadidiatou Diani (PSG), Christiane Endler (PSG/Lyon), Wendie Renard (Lyon), Vivianne Miedema (Dutch) , Arsenal), Ellen White (Manchester City), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City/NC Courage), Stina Blackstenius (Häcken) and Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns).

Kopa Trophy

Part of the nominees for the Kopa Trophy Photo: Disclosure

Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Musiala (Bayern Munich), Saka (Arsenal), Pedri (Barcelona), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jérémy Doku (Rennes), Gravenberch (Ajax), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) and Nuno Mendes (PSG).