With Luxembourg, Cruzeiro is ranked as vice-leader in the B Series

Vanderlei Luxemburgo has almost 60% of success in Cruzeiro (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Although far from ideal, Cruzeiro de Luxemburgo proves, in each game, to be much more competitive than Cruzeiro’s previous arrival of the experienced coach.

The numbers prove it: under his command, Fox achieved 59.9% of the disputed points. In Grade B, the percentage is only lower than that of leader Coritiba (62.1%), thrashed 3-0 by Fox on Friday.

So far, there were 14 Cruzeiro matches with Vanderlei Luxemburgo on the bench. The miners won six, drew seven and lost only one – to the CSA of Mozart, former coach of the club, in the 26th round of the national competition.

The terrible numbers registered with Felipe Conceio and Mozart, however, prevent fans from dreaming of access. In the first 15 rounds, Cruzeiro scored only 14 points out of the 45 possible – 31.1% success.

“We are still a long way from (the Grade A access). enjoying this victory, but we have to know that we are behind in the percentage (to fight for access). Our percentage is up to good, but there is something behind. We have to recover. Today’s decision, we have another one on Tuesday, then there’s another one, another one, it’s just decisive games”, analyzed Luxemburgo.

In the next round, Cruzeiro measures forces with vice-leader Botafogo. The match between national champions is scheduled for 9:30 pm on Tuesday at Independencia.

