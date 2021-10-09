With news! iPhone 13 Pro Max undergoes scrapping and reveals two inner secrets

Made official in mid-September, the iPhone 13 Pro Max promises a series of advances over its predecessor generation. But how are its internal parts presented? To find out about the components, the cell phone underwent a dismantling, carried out by the channel JerryRigEverything, on Youtube.

The call teardown discovered two main secrets inside Apple’s new smartphone: one related to the chipset and one about the cameras. You can check out the experiment in the following video:

The first one is in the indication of the new mobile platform “A15 Bionic” in text, on the outside of it. Although the author joked about it being there to appear in tests, there is no specific reason why the component name should be in its place.

Another novelty discovered is how the camera’s stabilization works. O Shift Sensor, as much as it seems to be no different from the normal optical solution, it changes the system by physically moving not the external lens, but the internal sensor. The method is similar to that found on professional cameras.