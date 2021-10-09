With no money to go to the dentist, woman pulls out 11 teeth by herself | World

It’s been six years since some teeth in Danielle Watts, 42, started to go soft. With no money to pay for a dentist, the woman began her ordeal for the public health system in Suffolk, England. With a long waiting list, Watts was unable to make an appointment with the specialist, and the situation was further aggravated by the onset of the pandemic.

As she couldn’t stand the pain any longer, the British had only one alternative: pulling out 11 teeth by herself.

Read too:Goalkeeper leaves hospital diagnosed with “homosexual disease”

In an interview with Page Not Found, Danielle said that desperation led her to make the decision. “It was in desperation. There was no other choice but to remove them myself. And the teeth were barely stuck. There were no cavities or fillings. But below the gums, they were already dead,” he said.

During the interview she told how she got her teeth pulled. “They were so loose on my gums it was just a simple twist or pull. That’s how I did it, no pliers or anything.”

Asked if she was afraid of suffering heavy bleeding or an infection, she said no. “Most of my roots are exposed, and my teeth are loose. So they’ll end up like the rest eventually.”

“My self-esteem is very low. I’m embarrassed to appear with that look in front of people. The dentures would mean the world smiling again for me”, he added.

In the same interview, the dentist Jeter Ribeiro, specialist in Prosthodontics, Doctor in Implantology and professor at UFRJ explained the case. “Periodontal disease affects the supporting structure of the tooth. The gingiva works as if it were a bone mat, and each tooth is inserted in a cavity within the bone. It is not common for a patient to extract their own teeth, but in her case , with bone loss, sometimes the tooth is stuck only in the soft tissue part, only in the gums. It’s like what happens with a baby tooth. Extraction is easy. So as not to compromise too much the patient’s self-esteem, the solution it is the immediate prosthesis, which is placed right after the extraction”.

Related Matters:

Bolsonaro vetoes sanitary napkin distribution project to fight menstrual poverty

Salvador City Hall discusses project to bring menstrual education to communities

Women trade disposable pads for eco-friendly items

TV Rating: Free

