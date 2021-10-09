With prices soaring and GDP losing steam, after all, has Brazil entered stagflation?

RIO — The rise in prices in Brazil has already surpassed the double digits and compresses the budget of families. This Friday, the IBGE announced that the IPCA, which measures the country’s official inflation, had the biggest increase for September since the Real Plan, in 1994, and surpassed 10% in 12 months.

At the same time, the forecast for the growth of the Brazilian economy in 2022 is only 1.57%. Given this situation, the fear arises that the country is entering stagflation. But, after all, what is this phenomenon and why does it worry so much?

To unravel the stagflation, O GLOBO spoke with the professor of economics at the UFRJ Polytechnic School, Roberto Ivo da Rocha Lima; with the economist of the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV, André Braz; and with the senior economist of the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), Fabio Bentes.

what is stagflation

Stagflation occurs when prices are soaring but economic activity remains stagnant. In other words, it is a scenario of stagnation in the GDP (Gross Domestic Product, a set of goods and services produced by the country) amid high inflation.





The picture is worrying because the classic instrument that a government has to contain the rise in prices is to raise interest rates. When inflation rises, central banks raise interest rates to make financing more expensive. Purchases in installments are more expensive, discouraging consumption. With fewer sales, prices tend to rise less.

On the other hand, when the country is in recession or with weak economic activity, governments usually provide stimulus to growth. And the main one is precisely to reduce interest rates, to encourage consumption.

But what to do when there are simultaneously high prices and low growth?

Difficulty for Central Bank

The phenomenon creates an impasse for the Central Bank, responsible for operating with the Selic Rate, the basic interest rate, which is currently at 6.25% per year.

The inflation target the government is working with this year is 3.75%, with a tolerance margin of up to 5.25%. As prices are rising well above that, the forecast is for further hikes in interest rates.

Economist André Braz, from the Brazilian Institute of Economics at FGV, says that, even with the BC’s actions, the fall in inflation will take longer because Brazil is experiencing a rise in prices caused by supply shocks, and not by pressure from demand. More expensive energy, higher dollar, oil and other raw materials are putting pressure on inflation.

— Because it is an inflation of costs, and not demand, the increase in the interest rate discourages demand and investment by companies — he explains.

Perspective for Brazil

Braz believes that Brazil must face difficulties in overcoming stagflation by mid-2022, given the high dollar and the water scarcity tariff, in effect between September 2021 and April 2022, which puts pressure on the electricity bill. And the country must still face some years of low economic growth.

UFRJ economics professor Roberto Ivo da Rocha Lima follows the same line as Braz, and believes that the country will only come out of stagflation at the end of next year, after the presidential elections, which, according to him, may generate expectations positive in the market for 2023, the year in which it forecasts a real improvement in the economy, with low inflation.

On the other hand, the senior economist at the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC), Fabio Bentes, assesses that it is still premature to classify the current moment of the Brazilian economy as stagflation. For him, it is necessary to wait for the behavior of prices and economic activity in the coming quarters to complete this “diagnosis”.

Impact on society

The reflection of the stagflation scenario for society is evaluated by economists as “perverse and worrying”, and begins with market purchases, with an increase in the value of food, and also in tariffs.

There is still the difficulty of granting credit to individuals and companies and the freezing of investments, which in turn reduces the purchase of durable goods, such as cars and appliances.

As this is an unstable economic scenario, investors wishing to acquire assets in Brazil will demand higher interest rates. The rise in rates, in turn, puts pressure on public accounts, as the government will have to offer greater remuneration to investors to finance its debt.

Similar case in Brazil

Also abroad, concerns are beginning to emerge about a stagflation scenario in rich countries. The shock in the cost of global energy, with the rise in the price of oil, and the imbalances in the global production chain caused by the pandemic are increasing inflation expectations in several countries, at the same time as there is a reduction in economic growth estimates.