Without getting a dental appointment, a woman pulls out 11 teeth alone

A UK woman has had 11 of her teeth removed in the past two and a half years after suffering pain and not getting help from dentists. Danielle Watts, 42, from Suffolk County, England, says she stopped controlling her oral health six years ago, but had to seek a professional due to frequent pain.

Watts’ story was made public last Monday (4) by the BBC. With difficulties, she has not had access to treatments since the old clinic in her neighborhood, which she and her two children attended, closed.

“I just didn’t have anyone to turn to. All the places I tried said they weren’t accepting patients through the NHS, but offered to see us in private consultations,” Danielle details, pointing out the difficulties of finding professionals to examine her for free, by the National Health System (National Health Service, in free Portuguese) and noting that they were unable to pay for the interventions.

The covid-19 pandemic has changed the working dynamics for dentists as well, even though they are not at the forefront of fighting the virus. That’s because the number of patients who can be seen with NHS subsidies per day has been reduced, which has also increased the line of people waiting for free medical help, according to the BBC.

To maintain the clinics, many of the professionals decided to start working privately, to help maintain equipment and rent clinic spaces.

“At the moment, I don’t see how a business can survive just working with the NHS,” said Dr Meetal Patel, who has a clinic in England, in an interview with the British vehicle. “The problem was bad enough before Covid and it got worse. And it won’t go away, it’s getting worse,” he said.

In Danielle’s case, the amount of time without treating her dental problems led to bone loss and softening of the teeth, which made extraction easier. Before deciding to remove them, she even sought emergencies, but as her face was not swollen, the orientation was always to take pain medication and stay under observation.

“I can try to eat normally and think about not taking painkillers for a while,” she reflects, about life after the 11 extractions, which left her with only a third of her teeth. “It got to the point where the teeth were just sitting in my mouth, with no support, even a simple sneeze and they could come out,” he argued.

Despite the relief, she says that meals are still a painful ritual. Bigger, solid foods like a sandwich are still out of reach. Furthermore, Danielle says she has lost her self-confidence to even speak.

“I’m paranoid about what my voice sounds like because I know my sentences don’t form properly anymore,” he says.

The woman’s former dentist, who did not recommend her to other professionals, ended up opening a new clinic some time later, but only for private patients.