Woman discovers betrayal between mother and boyfriend while she gave birth

A 21-year-old woman got more than 11.9 million views in a single TikTok video when she said she found out that her mother and ex-boyfriend had a relationship of nearly three years and were together while she was giving birth to their child. new couple.

On social networks, the young woman Alyssa-Mother Harrison shared an 8-second clip of the revelation, but with the repercussions, she gave more details about the story that she said began in 2018 but was kept a secret until November 2020.

Employee of a supermarket chain, Alyssa said that, at first, she had an “incredible” relationship with her then-boyfriend, with whom she was with for seven years. “The beginning of my relationship with Ryan was amazing. He was romantic and the two of us couldn’t stay away from each other,” he said in an interview with British tabloid Mirror.

But over the years, the young woman says that the dating dynamic has changed. The boy would have had several affairs with other women, without ever ending the relationship and says he forgave him “believing that he would change”.

“He used to cry and beg me to stay, I felt bad for him,” he says.

In the end, Alyssa and her boyfriend ended up having two children, a girl, born in 2016, and a boy, born in February 2018. During the second childbirth, the woman was taken to the hospital by a friend.

She tried to get in touch with her companion by phone and, after insisting, managed to speak, but he argued that he had been surprised by an unforeseen event and that he would not be able to arrive in time to accompany her.

“He came later that night to visit me and the baby at the hospital and he was acting normal. I didn’t notice anything strange at that time. We went home and lived a normal life for awhile,” she recalled in an interview to the local newspaper.

Alyssa says that she only found out about the double betrayal, mother and boyfriend, more than two years later, in November 2020, when neighbors decided to show the young woman a security camera recording that recorded the woman leaving her daughter’s house while she was there. in labor.

“I then found messages between my mom and my ex-boyfriend, with explicit photos and details and dates of the ‘incidents’, including when I was giving birth. I confronted him (the boyfriend) and he confessed.”

Since then, the young woman has completely cut off contact with the pair. “I felt heartbroken, betrayed and a failure. I blamed myself for months,” she says.

“As soon as I found out, I packed up his stuff, threw it off the balcony and told him to go away,” says Alyssa. “I shared this on TikTok and I was surprised by the amount of views, likes and comments I got. It was crazy.”

Almost a year after ending their previous relationship, Alyssa has started a new relationship and is expecting a third child, expected to be born in 2022.

“My advice to anyone going through something like this is that you don’t be a fool to take them back,” he said.

Sought by the Mirror, Alyssa’s mother, Tammy sturdy, he denied his daughter’s accusations, claiming she is a “compulsive liar.” The girl’s boyfriend did not comment on the case.