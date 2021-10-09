Worlds 2021: Beyond Gaming Mid is banned from tournament for involvement with betting

THE Beyond Gaming will have to play MD5 against Hanwha Life qualifying for the Group Phase of the Worlds 2021 depleted. Mid laner Maoan was accused of being involved in bets related to the series that the team won this Friday (8) against the Galatasaray, Turkey team.

Riot has issued a statement that the player has violated tournament rule 9.3, which prohibits associations with betting. The company claims to have received evidence of the player’s involvement by showing a friend that Beyond Gaming could pick some champions today, so that friend could take a chance on it. Maoan has been suspended from Worlds 2021 and is expected to receive additional punishments after the investigation ends.

Continue after advertising

During the 2021 World Championships, Maoan (middle of Beyond Gaming) violated Rule 9.3 of the Rules, which prohibits association with betting. He will be suspended for the remainder of the competition and will be subject to additional penalties after full investigation. Competitive integrity is fundamental to our sport, and we take all violations extremely seriously. The Operations team obtained definitive evidence showing that Maoan provided inside information to a friend for the purpose of betting on today’s game. Maoan will be suspended for the remainder of Worlds 2021, and will be subject to additional penalties after the investigation ends.

The player’s involvement was already being commented on on Twitter a few hours ago by one of the presenters of PCS, League of Beyond Gaming. She also stressed that the team does not have a replacement mid laner for the match against Hanwha Life.

Print of Maoan’s involvement with Worlds 2021 bets

A user named Applehead123 posted the screenshot in which Maoan talks about the possible picks to his friend.

Here is the translation made by the user:

Friend: Hey, did you dream of something? (sending together a print of the betting site and also of a woman);

Maoan: Probably Sylas and Orianna;

Friend: OK

Maoan: Don’t put too much money into it, I’m just saying it’s very likely;

Allegations against Maoan leaking information. Translation below. pic.twitter.com/iftv0iKQGA — Apple (@AppIehead123) October 8, 2021

THE Beyond Gaming will play against Hanwha Life on Saturday (9), and as already mentioned, the match is worth a spot in the Group Phase of the Worlds 2021. This Friday (8), the team achieved a miraculous turn on the Galatasaray. See the statistics of the match between the two teams.

Check out the full coverage of the LoL World Championship here on more sports and also on our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos of the tournament.