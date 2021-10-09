Worlds 2021: RED Canids eliminated with another loss to PEACE | lol

Despite all the fighting, RED Canids are eliminated from Worlds 2021, the League of Legends World. In this Friday’s rematch against PEACE, the Brazilian team took the match to the fifth game, but, just like on the fifth, ended up losing to the Oceania team, this time by 3 to 2. The Matilha said goodbye in the qualifiers of the Play-In, the entry stage of the championship played in Reykjavik, Iceland.

With the elimination of RED Canids, Brazil adds up to the fifth consecutive year without representatives in the Worlds group stage – since the creation of Play-In in 2017, no CBLOL team has managed to pass the entry stage of the Worlds of LoL. The Pack ended the participation with only one victory – over Infinity in the debut. In the history of the championship, only two teams in the country have achieved more than one triumph: paiN Gaming in the group stage in 2015 and Team oNe in the preliminary round in 2017 – both have two victories.

Game 1: Titan left and RED Canids takes the lead

As in Thursday’s duel, PEACE sought to focus on the upper lane, imposing two kills against Guigo in the early game. RED, in turn, reversed the game when it left TitaN at bullet point with its Ezreal. Dealing a lot of damage, he solved most of the plays, such as an ace in a baron’s attempt and a kill that made the Brazilian team guarantee the bonus at 30 minutes. In a matter of three minutes, the sniper led the Pack into the nexus, finishing with 42% damage and 6.33 AMA.

Game 2: Tally Guide PEACE to Tie

With an early game protection strategy, PEACE attacked only when it had good possibilities, a lot with Tally and her Sylas. Thus, in the first 18 minutes, the team from Oceania opened a good lead in gold and 4-1 in towers, with a right to T3 from the top. RED tried to create plays in the middle lane, but sinned with players late in the teamfight. This gave Violet even more room to grow her Lucian and form an unstoppable duo with Tally. Without difficulty, the pack rivals made the baron and soon tied the series, with Tally closing with 15 of AMA.

Game 3: PEACE is a rascal in the draft and turns the series

After two matches on the red side, RED chose the blue one and also moved at the top, with Guigo dropping a dead Kennen in favor of a Yone. On the other hand, PEACE were shrewd in the draft, especially for the last pick in Poppy. In Rift, the Brazilian team tried to face the fights, as in the ocean dragon move and two kills, in which Aegis (Lee Sin) sustained the pursuit of three opponents. But the effort was not enough given the composition of the opponents. PEACE caught the baron and pushed the lower route even further, reaching victory in the 26th minute.

Match 4: Avenger comes in well and RED forces decisive match

Without acting since the CBLOL points stage, Avenger replaced Grevthar in the middle lane. The calling card was a teleportation followed by the first blood. Playing very cohesive and aggressive, the Brazilians imposed map pressure, mainly with Aegis dominating the jungle and Avenger himself growing his Zoe. As a result, at 21, the Pack had 6 x 1 in towers, 13 x 3 in slaughters and the Baron. The team still controlled the waves of minions well inside the opposing base to suffocate the opponents and win the match after 24 minutes.

Game 5: PEACE pays back and closes series

The excitement of the previous game was short-lived for RED Canids. It was PEACE’s turn to dominate the map, and the Brazilian team had few chances in the game. At 17 minutes, the Oceania team scored an ace. Depending on one or more pickoffs to rebalance the match, the Pack did not find loopholes and saw the opponents make another ace, this time inside the base and which preceded the defeat in the 24th minute.