Worlds 2021: RED Canids Members Vent After Tournament Elimination

THE RED Canids was defeated by PEACE this Friday (8) and is eliminated from the Worlds 2021, O world of loL. The series lasted five games, but the Oceania team was better prepared and is now advancing to the next stage, in which they will play an MD5 against the Cloud9 for the vacancy in the Group Phase.

On social networks, players vented about the elimination. Grevthar, Pack’s mid laner that was replaced midway through the series by Avenger, he said he “let everyone down”.

Sorry, when my team needed me I let everyone down

The support jojo spoke gave a post-game interview and commented that the problem that happened with RED was the same that happened to them at the beginning of CBLOL.

We were very excited, we weren’t thinking straight about what we were going to do. In that we got lost, the games went down the drain and we couldn’t get back together.

Support also commented that Avenger’s entry was something they decided on at the time.

We decided there at the time, we needed to give it a new look, a makeover, and Avenger came very confident. He managed to pull us up and we managed to play a very good game.

A little later, on her Twitter, Jojo said that everyone did their best at Worlds 021 and commented that “losing won’t hurt us just for today.”

I’m a guy who rarely comes across on social media to say anything, but I just wanted to say that everyone here gave everything they could and I couldn’t have a more amazing team than this to come to the worlds. I just ask that you don’t get too heavy on hate on the boys because they don’t deserve any of this and the defeat won’t hurt us just for today.

Himself avenger also wrote some tweets after deletion. He pointed out that everyone there left with their heads held high and stressed that each one gave “the soul and heart to bring the best campaign to Brazil”.

Despite the defeat, know that everyone here tried their best, I leave here with no regrets. The journey we took is something I will never forget, we had ups and downs, and even in the downs we remained a team, always trying. Feel proud, because you have my word that each one gave his heart and soul to bring the best campaign to Brazil. We left with our heads held high, ready to prove that, no matter how long it takes, we will always give our best and try to bring to Brazil the pride that the fans deserve.

aegis, RED Canids hunter, said he has never been so sad and highlighted his performance as the “worst of the year”.

Our journey this year is over and I don’t think I’ve ever been so sad, it was my worst performance of the year, in the most important series of the year, I let my team down. I love this team and I will keep them all in my heart. Thanks to everyone who cheered for us, it was amazing the energy that went through, sorry

Felipe Corradini, one of the owners of RED Canids, was proud of the team and said they will come back to the tournament and do more. The CEO also urged the public to support the boys rather than attack; “behind each monitor there are people, just like you,” he wrote,

We played, we fought and the main thing, we had a lot of fun! We are only proud of these boys, we are sure that we are still going to come back here and do more! For a year of consolidation and renewal of the franchising scenario, everything we did was essential. I hope they show support! And please respect! Behind each monitor are people, just like you. They gave their all, seeing them crying hurts a lot, so instead of attacking, support! Not to forget either, THANK YOU, heartily for this crowd that united in an inexplicable and incredible way! Brazil is huge!

JP Garcia, the other owner of the organization, was also proud of the RED Canids campaign and thanked all the fans for their support.

A year and a half were on the Circuit, today we lost 3×2 at the Worlds. There’s nothing more we haven’t tried, very proud of our walk here! Thank you very much for all your support! This will be unforgettable for the rest of your life!

On Saturday (9) we will have the games of Beyond Gaming vs Hanwha Life and Cloud9 vs peace, qualifying for a place in the Group Phase of the LoL World Cup. Check out the full coverage of the LoL World Championship here on more sports and also on our Youtube channel, which will have daily videos of the tournament.