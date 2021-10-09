Worlds 2021: Titan Vents About Personal Tiredness After Intense Year But Says: “I’m Proud Of Everyone Here”

RED Canids Kalunga was eliminated from Worlds 2021 this Friday (8), after being defeated by Peace, from Oceania, by 3×2 in the first round of Md5 series of the LoL World Entry Phase. With the result, the Pack returns home, while Peace rests, as they face Cloud9 this Saturday, for a spot in the Group Stage.

See stats from the series between RED Canids Kalunga and Peace.

Continue after advertising

RED Canids shooter Titan caught up with Mais Esports after the game, where he talked about the Pack campaign at Worlds 2021, bootcamp, training and also vented about his pride in his team and the fatigue after an emotionally intense year , according to himself.

Talking about experience is difficult for me now. I can’t speak for everyone, but as a person, I’m very tired of everything that happened during the split. The whole split was very difficult, it was difficult for me to be here, because I didn’t have time for myself, for my family and I didn’t take care of what I needed. This split, this journey, was one of the hardest I’ve ever had in my life, there was a moment when I didn’t want to be here anymore, doing this. Of course that thought doesn’t exist anymore, but through it all, that’s what I was feeling. I’m very proud of everyone here, of all the boys… Many doubted and they went there and proved the opposite… The experience was sensational, despite my ‘people’ being destroyed.’

Titan also commented that, even after the defeat, he couldn’t keep the smile off his face. When asked why, the player continues the previous reasoning, saying that, considering everything that has gone through and having come so far, “you end up having to smile because you’ve achieved your main goal.”

However, he points out that he wanted to go further in Worlds 2021: “I wanted more. I’m an ambitious guy, so is our team and I knew how much they wanted this. A reason for pride and my smile, because everything we’ve done to play at a high level, we’ve done it. I don’t regret anything and I believe they don’t either.”

Before we went into the fifth game, we said that we had already made an incredible journey. That we will keep the lineup and we will be able to do it again, nobody wanted to be with other players if not those of this team. It’s a matter of value, of overcoming, people putting us down… People didn’t believe in us and seeing everything we went through, I feel a good feeling of overcoming, of dedicating yourself, being strong and keeping my mind good, that’s why I’m always smiling, couldn’t be in a better group.

The series against Peace and premiere of Avenger

As for the Md5 series against Peace, Titan says that the problem that RED faced and was slow to realize was that the opposing mid laner, Tally, was previously a Topo route player and this brings a lot of influence on their champion pool.

“We were flustered in many parts, but we also took a long time to recognize that their mid was top laner, and that’s why they only played melee champion, so mid AP would be good in this series, that’s why we crashed in Game 4”, he explains. . “Besides, even though we are a versatile team, we had a hard time adapting throughout the series.”

For Game 4 of the Best of Five, RED Canids Kaluga promoted the entry of Avenger in place of Grevthar, which positively changed the team that won this game by hand. Titan talked about the decision to put the former starter to make his Worlds 2021 debut. “The Avenger sees things from the outside, and when you do that, you get a more real sense of what’s going on.”

“He came in with a broader vision of the game and showed us what we were doing wrong… He put us up, he really wanted to play, since the CBLOL final. Grevthar wasn’t playing well, so much so that he was crying a lot at the end, but I don’t blame him”, concludes the Shooter.

Journey’s End, But Worlds 2021 Continues

Despite the elimination of the Brazilians, Worlds 2021 continues this Saturday (8), with the second round of Md5 for the Group Stage. At 8am GMT, Hanwha Life and Beyond Gaming face off, while Cloud9 and Peace face off at 1pm.

You can check out the complete coverage of the Worlds here at Mais Esports.

See also: RED Canids members vent after elimination from tournament