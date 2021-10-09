Worlds 2021: Vizicsacsi Returns to World Stage, Aims at LEC and Praises RED Canids | lol

The Hungarian top Kiss “Vizicsacsi” has been out of the competitive scene since October 2019 and the return to competition could not be on a more special stage, the Worlds 2021, the League of Legends World Championship. Hastily called to complete the roster of PEACE, from Oceania, Vizicsacsi wants to resume his professional playing career after a two-year layoff and aims to be part of a team at LEC, the European League of Legends.

Vizicsacsi is a veteran athlete, with experience in the European elite division on teams like Unicorns Of Love, Schalke 04 and Splyce, but he was removed from the competitive scene. His last official tournament had been Worlds 2019 – two years ago, therefore. As a result, the Hungarian announced his retirement.

In an interview with ge after the PEACE victory that eliminated the Brazilian RED Canids Kalunga, Vizicsacsi said that he returned to playing LoL more intensely in July of this year and that he intends to resume his career, but that he did not imagine that he would have an opportunity to do so soon in main international championship of the modality.

“I never expected to have a chance like this, even after announcing that I wanted to return to the pro game. I couldn’t imagine having an opportunity like this, with which I can prove myself already on the world stage. I’m really happy about that, because it’s already been a great journey for me to come here with PEACE and go so far. We came here as a team that didn’t train together. The first time we met was here in Iceland, almost a week before the championship. Going this far is a huge achievement.

Vizicsacsi playing for PEACE in the Entry Phase of Worlds 2021

He announced in September that he intends to compete at a high level again and believes that with the performances he has been showing at Worlds 2021, he can fulfill his desire to play for an LEC team.

“I announced that I want to return to the professional scene and play for LEC starting next season. If I managed to have performances like these [do Worlds], I think I have a very good chance of getting that too. A lot of teams are probably looking at what level I’m currently playing, so seeing that I can still play at a high level definitely shows that it was a good choice for me.

Vizicsacsi told the ge who, after a period away from the competitive scene, realized that esports are what motivates him in life.

“I went back to playing intensely after July. Before that, I was doing different things, experimenting with other areas in life to see what would be best for me, because I think it’s important to look around and as a person find that inner satisfaction when you’re doing something. And I think, in the end, I realized that, for me, this is in esports. That’s what basically made me decide that I would make this comeback. Having found the motivation again, I had been training a lot and had this chance to prove myself at the Worlds. Despite having a rough start, I think my confidence boost came on the second or third day of the Worlds. After that, it only got better for me.

As a veteran that he is, Vizicsacsi believes he brings a necessary experience to an emotional team like PEACE.

“I’m an imposing shotcaller, especially if I take the lead, I can control the game. My experience is still there. So I’m basically trying to manage the team a little bit,” commented the player.

— Especially in emotional teams like PEACE, it’s very important that someone be calm and analyze situations at the same time. I took this role for myself, because I think it’s important for someone to do it.

Opinion about RED Canids

Speaking of emotion, the Hungarian top sees similarities between PEACE and RED Canids. The player highlighted that the two teams are very emotional and aggressive and also commented that the Brazilians remind him of Unicorns Of Love, a team he represented for almost four years and was recognized for the charisma and energy at play.