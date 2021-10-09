World’s best resolution holographic screen impresses with realism | Electronics

Startup Light Field Lab has just launched the world’s highest resolution holographic display. Producing images with a density of 10 billion pixels per meter, the SolidLight panel projects an effectively three-dimensional object — unlike an ordinary 3D screen, which displays images with software-created depth on a 2D monitor.

The result is that the viewer can move to see different parts of the object, as if it were actually in the room. Another advantage over more common technologies is that the hologram can be seen without any gadgets, as happens with VR helmets, such as Facebook’s Gear VR and Oculus Quest.

2 of 3 Chameleon hologram created by SolidLight, the world’s highest resolution holographic screen — Photo: Press Release/Light Field Lab Chameleon hologram created by SolidLight, the world’s highest resolution holographic screen — Photo: Disclosure/Light Field Lab

In the image above, the chameleon is a hologram designed by SolidLight amid real plants — plastic, to be precise. This integration between screen content and reality was achieved thanks to a display made up of 15 sub-modules 6 inches wide by 4 inches high, each with a resolution of 16,000 x 10,000 pixels.

With the blocks working together, the panel can reproduce 2.5 billion pixel holograms in 28-inch space. For comparison, a 4K TV has 8.2 million. The screen features HDR technology, 10-bit color depth and 60 Hz refresh rate.

3 of 3 Light Field Lab, a Silicon Valley startup, wants 3D content integrated with the real world — Photo: Publicity/Light Field Lab Light Field Lab, a Silicon Valley startup, wants 3D content integrated with the real world — Photo: Disclosure/Light Field Lab

Light Field Lab has been working on the project for at least four years, but hasn’t started releasing the specs for the 3D display until now, when it starts accepting applications for pre-orders — but still without revealing the price. The Silicon Valley startup is expected to start delivering holographic screens in 2022.

With information from Light Field Lab and Venture Beat