Xiaomi launches Pad 5 in Brazil with a promotion that includes a free Mi Band 5

As expected since the beginning of the week, Xiaomi Brasil inaugurated this Friday (8) its new store in the country, at MorumbiShopping, in São Paulo (SP). And the company has already started with a new promotion for the opening of the establishment. Fans who are on site will be able to purchase a unit of the Pad 5 tablet, even before the official launch of the product in the national market. The brand also announced a promotion, which will give buyers a Mi Band 5 as a gift. Check out the ad in the following publication:

Launched in mid-September this year, the Pad 5 is the brand’s latest premium tablet. It comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD screen, with 2.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, and has few borders. At the rear, it just sticks out the camera block on a spine in the corner. The main technical specifications include the Snapdragon 860 mobile platform, 6GB of RAM memory and 128GB of storage, in addition to the 8720 mAh battery, supporting 33W charging. For stills, there’s only one main camera on the back, with a 13 MP sensor. At the front, the selfie lens is 8 MP. Complete the settings for Android 11 as an operating system, under the MIUI interface for tablets.