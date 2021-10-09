Zopone/Unimed loses to Franca in the opening of the semifinals

1

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Davyon Dreper, from Zopone/Unimed, tries to get past Lucas Mariano, from Franca

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket came out at a disadvantage in the best-of-three series of the playoff – the quarter-finals of the Men’s São Paulo Championship – 2021. This Friday (8), Dragão was overtaken by Franca by 84-63, in a match played at the Pedro Murilla Fuentes Municipal Gym (Pedrocão), in the city of Franca.

The Franco team started the game better and opened up in the first quarter. In the second, Dragão managed to balance the actions a little, but the home team was still ahead – 22 to 11 (first quarter) and 24 to 18 (second quarter).

In the third quarter, the game continued and the same. In the fourth final, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket was ahead, but without being able to change the panorama of the match – 21 to 15 (third quarter) and 17 to 19 (fourth final).

They played for Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket: 02. Samuel “Pará” Santos (02 points, 02 rebounds and 01 retrieved ball), 03. Dontrell Brite (06 points, 03 rebounds, 01 assist and 01 retrieved ball), 04. Larry Taylor (06 points, 03 rebounds, 02 assists and 01 recovered ball), 08. Daviyon Dreper (10 points, 06 rebounds, 01 assist and 01 block), 09. Felipe Vezaro (02 points), 10. Alex Garcia (06 points, 06 rebounds and 02 recovered balls), 12. Lukas Santos (02 rebounds), 17. Danilo Penteado (01 assist), 25. Gabriel Jaú (25 points, 03 rebounds, 01 assist and 04 recovered balls), 28. Enzo Ruiz ( 04 points, 03 rebounds and 01 ball recovered), and 33. Silvio Nicoliello (02 points and 04 rebounds)

Technical Committee: Vanderlei Mazzuchini Junior (supervisor), Jorge Guerra (technician), Hudson Previdelo and Everton Moraes (technical assistants), Bruno Camargo (physical trainer), Gustavo de Carvalho Lopes and José Bassan (physiotherapists), Roger Tedde Mansano and Carlos Eduardo Moraes Matos (doctors) and Anderson “Tatá” Guimarães (operations manager)

The highlights of the Franco team were Lucas Dias (27 points and 06 rebounds) and George de Paula (16 points and 10 rebounds and 04 assists – double-double).

The second game, which could be the decisive one, takes place this Sunday (10), at 6 pm, at the Cláudio Amantini Gym (Pressure Cooker), in Bauru, with live broadcast by Bandsports and TVFPB. A new positive result places Sesi Franca Basquete in the grand final of the São Paulo Men’s Championship – 2021.

Semifinal table

1st Game: October 8th (Friday)

Sesi Franca Basketball 84 x 63 Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket

2nd Game: October 10th (Sunday)

18h: Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket vs Sesi Franca Basketball

Pressure Cooker Gym, in Bauru (SP)

Broadcast: Bandsports and TVFPB

3rd game: October 11th (Monday) – if necessary

6 pm: Pressure Cooker Gym, in Bauru (SP)

Broadcast: Bandsports and TVFPB

All on Brasília time (DF)