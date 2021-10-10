‘007’ marathon on TV marks farewell to Daniel Craig as James Bond – 10/09/2021 – Illustrated

Taking advantage of the theater debut of “No Time to Die”, the fifth and final film in which Daniel Craig plays 007, the channel shows in sequence the four previous features of the franchise starring the actor.

The marathon opens with the documentary “Being James Bond” (2pm), followed by the features “007 – Casino Royale” (3pm), “007 ““ Quantum of Solace” (5:35pm), “007 – Operation Skyfall” (19:30pm) and “007 Against Specter” (22h).

Premium Telecine, from 2 pm, 14 years old

Billion Dollar Battle: The Google Earth Case

In 1994, two young Germans invented Terra Vision, an application very similar to Google Earth, which would not be released until 11 years later. This miniseries dramatizes the lawsuit the duo filed against the internet giant.

Netflix, 16 years old

Mothers

A Latin American couple moves to California in the 1970s. The woman, who is pregnant, begins to have strange visions and fears being the victim of a curse. Production by Blumhouse, specialist in horror films.

Amazon Prime Video, 16 years old

The Problem with Jon Stewart

American presenter Jon Stewart leads this new talk show. In each episode, a big theme is approached, such as war or freedom. An unpublished episode every 15 days.

Apple TV+, 14 years old

Extreme Adventure Special

Marathon with “Jack the Giant Hunter” (10:35), “Godzilla” (12:40), “Jumanji (3:00 PM), “The Legend of Tarzan” (5:00 PM), “Rampage: Total Destruction” (7:00 PM) and “Jurassic World “(9:00 pm).

Space, from 10:35 am

Transformers: The Age of Extinction

A farmer finds an abandoned truck, unaware that it is the Optimus Prime robot. It doesn’t take long for him and his family to be persecuted by the government.

Globe, 11:25 pm, 12 years old

Free Channel

Rogério Marinho, Minister of Regional Development, is the interviewee for this week’s program.

Band, 0h, free