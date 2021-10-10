2021 emergency aid: CAIXA will pay a new lot TOMORROW

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) will return with the release of the 6th installment of the benefit tomorrow, October 11th. After completing the deposits in the social accounts, the bank will now release the cash withdrawal. Remembering that five withdrawals have already been made and now the bank is going to make another one.

See also: Guedes reveals Citizenship Minister to extend emergency aid

in this Monday, October 11th, it will not be different. Caixa will release the benefit in kind to informal workers enrolled in the aid via the website or CadÚnico and who are born in June. The deposit for this group took place on September 26th.

You May Like It Too:

The resource was available for payment of bills and purchases through the virtual card or QR code, by the Caixa Tem app. Withdrawals and transfers of the 6th installment will be released from this Monday, October 4th.

See below the schedule of the 6th installment of emergency aid for the general public:

Birth month Pay day Withdrawals and Transfers January September 21st October 4th February September 22 october 5th March September 23th october 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 15th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd October 19th December October 3rd October 19th

Workers can clarify their doubts through the Caixa 111 telephone exchange, which operates from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. In addition, there is information on the website of the Federal Savings Bank. It is also possible to consult the assistance page on the Caixa website or the assistance consultation page on the Ministry of Citizenship website.

Extension of emergency aid 2021

The Ministry of Economy is no longer resisting President Jair Bolsonaro’s desire to extend the emergency aid. At least that is what information in the column by journalist Leandro Mazzini, from Istoé magazine, says. According to him, Minister Paulo Guedes had already started studies on the subject.

For what is officially now, the Emergency Aid must make its last payment this October. However, members of the Ministry of Citizenship are seeing a need to extend the benefit for a few more months. The group closest to Minister Paulo Guedes would be trying to resist.

However, according to the journalist Mazzini, President Jair Bolsonaro himself would have demanded that Guedes accept the extension. So the Minister of Economy would have been left with no choice whatsoever. The idea now is to extend the Emergency Assistance, at least, until the next month of April 2022.