3 new features to be added to the messaging app in the coming months – Metro World News Brasil

With new changes in mind, 3 important new features will be released by WhatsApp messaging app very soon.

The news will be released for mobile phones operating systems Android and iOS. Check out all the details:

WhatsApp ‘copies’ feature from another app and will soon implement a new feature for users

WhatsApp messaging app works on a new feature about status updates, for a future update.

As detailed by the WABetaInfo website, the app will feature the ability to see status updates by tapping on the profile picture.

The new feature is something very similar to Twitter Fleets, disabled by the platform.

Reproduction – Fayerwayer

New function will be added to the app in the coming days

After launching new features like preview once and new file, the app is launching another useful option.

ALSO CHECK:

This is a novelty to edit images in the Web /Desktop version, in an easy way.

Like the ability to add emojis, stickers, text and more, all in an easy way. It will be released soon to users.

Application will soon release new update with color change

The WhatsApp messaging app will soon release a new color-changing update.

As detailed earlier, the messaging app will update the chat balloons.

The new colors have already been released in a recent beta update for the iOS operating system, as detailed by the WABetaInfo website.

The new chat bubbles look more rounded now and are even bigger.

As a screenshot shows, you can clearly see that the colors are different, in particular for dark bubbles.

For the moment, the update is only available to beta users, still in development.

Also according to the information, after the period, the news will be released soon to everyone. Check out: