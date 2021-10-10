4 apps to scan photos by phone

Do you still have developed photos in your home? In order not to lose these records, it’s worth scanning them and saving them on your device or cloud storage. With the help of image management apps such as Google Photos (Android | iOS) or Photos (iOS), you can enter information about the dates and people present in each capture.

There are applications aimed at scanning documents and images. While scanning documents to PDF is a more popular demand, other tools are adapted for use with photographs, with specific filters and the option to create albums. O Canaltech has compiled a list of four popular options on Android and iOS: Check out the best apps to scan your photos and keep your memories on your phone!

1. PhotoScan

Owned by Google, PhotoScan is an app created to scan photographs. The tool uses your cell phone’s camera to scan and applies adjustments to optimize the quality, with removal of reflections and blurs to provide a result more faithful to the original image.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Application has integration with Google Photos (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

To scan, you need to point the camera at your photo and identify four dots at the edges of the image. Then tap the shutter and move the lens to follow each of these points. The app performs several captures and generates the final file with all the adjustments.

PhotoScan has integration with Google Photos. So, if you have a Google account, you can upload photos directly to your gallery, back up and add tags for people or places.

2. Photomyne’s Photo Scanner

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option

Photomyne is another option with a focus on photo scanning. Just scan your image and the application will do the rest: identify edges, apply corrections, and adjust brightness and color balance. There is even the possibility of identifying two photos at once.

Application divides your photos between albums (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

After scanning, the app separates all photos into albums. That way, if you want to scan all the photos from a given occasion, you can keep an organization. The tool also includes additional editing options, such as a function for coloring black and white photos. If you want to access its contents on your computer, you can open them in your browser with QR Code.

The free version of the app has a scan limit. The Premium version, offered for R$53.99 a month or R$214.99 a year, removes any limitations and creates a backup for your photos.

3. CamScanner

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option

CamScanner is one of the most popular options for scanning documents and PDF files. If you already have the app installed for other functions, know that it can also be used to save your photos as images in your gallery in a few steps.

Apply filters to your photos on CamScanner (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

The process for scanning an image is the same as for other documents: point the camera, take the photo, and adjust the edges. The application then displays the scanned content and offers the ability to enter filters and other settings for image quality.

Results can be exported to your device or shared with other apps. CamScanner has a paid version, with unlimited scans, removed ads and text recognition. To subscribe, it is necessary to pay R$99 per year.

4. Adobe Scan

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Android, iOS Price: free with in-app purchase option

Adobe also has its own app for scanning documents via mobile. Scan is a powerful tool to identify text and generate PDF files, as well as working as an alternative to scanning printed photos and editing them quickly.

Adobe’s app is another alternative (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

With the app, you just need to position the document in the camera and touch the screen. Then the entire process is done automatically. In the case of photos, you can access a quick editing screen, with adjustments for brightness, contrast and color saturation. Despite being focused on PDF, the application allows you to export content in JPEG format.

Your scans are stored in the cloud, with 2GB of storage capacity by Document Cloud. With the premium version of the app, offered for R$56.99 per month, this limit is expanded to 20 GB and all Adobe Scan tools are released for use.

With the help of these apps, you will be able to scan photos on your mobile phone.