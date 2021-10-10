5 crazy things from Uruguay x Argentina in the 1930 World Cup final

Argentina welcomes Uruguay tomorrow (10), at 20:30 (GMT), at Monumental de Núñez in their tenth engagement in the Qatar-2022 Qualifiers. Not everyone knows, but the two blue and white teams have already decided on a World Cup between them, in 1930, the first in the history of the Cups.

The column publishes five stories about this Uruguay x Argentina that is still seen by the passionate neighbors as the craziest World Cup final of all time. The excerpts are in the book Copa Loca – The unbelievable stories of Argentina at the World Cups, released by Garoa Livros.

Foggy from the semi

Semifinals of the 1930 World Cup. In addition to Argentina, Uruguay, United States and Yugoslavia were classified. The regulation provided that the crossings would be determined by drawing lots – which opened the door to a premature clash between Argentines and Uruguayans, putting Americans or Yugoslavs in the final. In the end, the Organizing Committee announced that the favorites were drawn on opposite sides of the bracket. The episode is cloudy, since even before this outcome, the local press already treated the draw as a mere definition of the opponents of Uruguay and Argentina. The inevitable suspicion is that the process was not smooth enough.

The Argentines decided on the spot with the Americans, a team with no tradition whatsoever, but reinforced by English and Scottish veterans hurriedly naturalized so that they could participate in the tournament. The defense, still unbeaten in the competition, was the strong point – so much so that Argentina cost to break the US blockade. After descending to the locker rooms winning by a meager 1-0, the favorite only took off for good after archer James Douglas dislocated his shoulder when he landed badly.

The Americans were already short of middle center Ralph Tracey, who had suffered a fractured split and had not returned for the second half. With the goalkeeper shot, it was enough to risk for the goal that the ball entered así de una, nomás. The Argentines scored five more times before the Americans kept one of honor. Final score, 6-1. The rivals did not want to be left behind: the following day, Uruguay qualified with a rout by the same scorer over the Yugoslavs.

The game that sealed the Argentines’ going to the final was marked not only by the opponents’ injuries, but also by an unexpectedly calm performance by Luis Monti. The man was a sweetheart: he smoothed the rough moves, helped to lift the fallen opponents, treated arbitration with beautiful nobility. It is often said that it was the first game in which he did not commit a single infraction.

It explains: Monti was on a tightrope since the previous match, against Chile. The only other athlete in the squad who would be able to play the center midfield function well – the game organizer – was Zumelzú, who had suffered a serious injury against the Mexicans and was out of the Cup. Luis Monti was the main target of Uruguayan intimidation and had promised not to return to the field after that anarchic debut against France – “I won’t play in this tournament for the world,” he promised.

Hungarian stamp in honor of the 1930 World Cup decision Image: Web Reproduction

Kill us, boludo!

With Zumelzú discarded, the leader was convinced by the leaders not only to retake his place in the team but also to walk in line against the Americans, in order to pass unscathed in the semis and not defraud his selection in the final. Monti would again announce that he would leave the team on the eve of the decision, when the Uruguayans’ psychological warfare rose in tone. The Argentine had received anonymous letters with barbaric threats to his family and said he was in no condition to act. The managers and teammates managed to change his mind, appealing to his pride: “What will they think out there if it looks like Luis Monti is a wimp?” The damage, however, was already done. Terrified, Monti played the final with unbelievable indifference. And not without reason: the top hats themselves warned him to avoid any friction with the Uruguayan rivals in the decision, “because then if you kill us all, boludo“.

a war across the river

The semifinals had been witnessed by thousands of Argentines, who made the night crossing of the Rio da Prata in four packed barges.

At the end of the journey through the estuary, they had heard an unusual warning over the loudspeakers: as the entry of firearms would be prohibited in the Centenario Stadium, its holders would have to leave their pistols in the boats and take them out only on the return journey. There are no reports of serious incidents, but this would be just a sample of the military climate that would surround the next match, already worth the cup.

It is estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 Argentines crossed the Rio de la Plata in the early morning of July 30, 1930, a Wednesday – until today, that was the only World Cup final held in the middle of the week. The number of barges employed in the crossing went from four in the semi to ten in the final, and even so there were crowds in the harbor waiting for additional voyages. The cry most heard as the boats set sail for Montevideo summed up the general feeling on both sides of the estuary: “Victoria the Death!“

A thick fog and the unwillingness of Uruguay’s river and port authorities, who were in no hurry to receive visitors in the capital, delayed the transfer. Many Argentines ended up entering the Centenary with the game already in progress (not before going through a new search by the hands of police officers looking for weapons).

Carlitos por una head

The tension was also immense on the two teams. To try to allay some of the nervousness among the athletes, Carlos Gardel visited both concentrations before the final, on the nights of the 28th and 29th. He sang some of his most unforgettable songs and chatted with the players. Both Argentines and Uruguayans idolized Gardel, but the endless controversy over the tango king’s roots, including the mystery of his birthplace – Toulouse, France, or Tacuarembó, Uruguay – was yet another reason for dispute between the neighbors. The visit to the Uruguayans revolted Argentine fans of the milonga icon.

Carlos Gardel, the “king of tango”, called to sing on the eve of the 1930 World Cup Image: Web Reproduction

In the end, Carlitos didn’t want to watch the Centenary match. He was afraid of witnessing a general confrontation between the two peoples he loved so much.

Let’s leave the description of the decision scenario to a bigwig of the home team, the Uruguayan writer Eduardo Galeano: “In the stands there wasn’t a single pin to fit when Uruguay and Argentina played in the championship final. The stadium was a sea of ​​straw hats. the photographers wore hats, and cameras with tripods. The goalkeepers wore caps and the referee wore black shorts that covered his knees.”

Galeano also highlighted the indifference of the Europeans, who at the time recorded the final with very short entries in their newspapers. “After all, the history of the Amsterdam Games in 1928 was repeating itself: the two countries on the Rio de la Plata were offending Europe by showing where the best football in the world was.”

The departure was scheduled for 2 pm, but the gates were opened at 8 am. By noon, the stands were completely taken over. The audience was estimated at 80,000 people, and a good portion of that total entered without paying admission. In Buenos Aires, the final would be broadcast live by two radio stations, Splendid and Belgrano. Casa América, a store that sold musical instruments and telephones, installed loudspeakers on the sidewalk, stopping traffic in the capital.

the end at last

Argentina entered the field with two of its top athletes in a precarious situation. In addition to Monti, destroyed from the soul point of view, young Varallo had a swollen ankle. When looking for the coaching staff to suggest that another player enter his place, the attacker was subjected to a bizarre situation.