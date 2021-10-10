See which are the cheapest SUVs with automatic transmission in Brazil

SUVs are hot on the market. Mainly the compact ones. Design, comfort and practicality are the main characteristics of most of them. However, those who have an automatic transmission have one more advantage: comfort when driving. Thinking about it, the Garage 360 brings a selection with the 6 cheapest automatic SUVs in Brazil.

The 6 cheapest automatic SUVS in Brazil

6th – Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X Plus (from R$ 100,990)

We open this list with one of the most recent releases in the category. O Caoa Chery Tiggo 3X was presented earlier this year. It’s pretty much the same car as the Tiggo 2, but it has some differences in looks and interior. Its cheaper version is called Plus and it costs BRL 100,990. . Among its standard items, the eight-inch multimedia center, electronic air conditioning, straight-base steering wheel and others stand out.

It is equipped with an engine 1.0L VVT Turbo Flex. This can generate a maximum power of 102 hp and 17.1 kgfm of torque. Its transmission is an automatic of the CVT type (9 simulated speeds.

5th – VW T-Cross Sense 200 TSI (from R$ 97,290)

The VW T-Cross also makes this list. Last June, the Sense version, which was only being offered to the PwD public, started to be sold to the final public as well. With BRL 97,290, the customer will take a car with air conditioning, electric steering, daytime driving lights, six airbags and more.

Under the hood is the propellant 200 TSI, which can generate a power 128 hp and torque of 20.4 kgfm. It is mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

4th – Hyundai Creta Action 1.6 Flex (from R$ 96,990)

In the second part of August, the Hyundai presented the second generation of Crete. It gained more robust lines and modern design. However, the South Korean brand decided to keep a version of the previous generation. O Hyundai Crete Action is costing BRL 96,990 and brings with it a good package of equipment.

Items such as stability control, Stop & Go system and Electric steering can be found. The propellant used by him is the Gamma 1.6 Flex. Its maximum power is 130 hp and torque of 16.5 kgfm. The exchange used by him is the six-speed automatic.

3rd – Jeep Renegade STD 1.8 16V Flex (BRL 96,990)

According to data released by Fenabrave, the Jeep Renegade is the best-selling compact SUV in the country until this month. And he has a representative on this list. We are talking about the STD input configuration, which also costs from BRL 96,990. This vehicle has the engine under the hood E.torQ 1.8 16V Flex, which can produce a power of 139 hp and torque of 19.2 kgfm.

It is equipped with a transmission six-speed automatic. Another attribute is your equipment pack. It has air conditioning, a driver’s seat with height adjustment, Hill Assist, Start&Stop system and more.

2nd – Caoa Chery Tiggo 2 Automatic ACT (BRL 95,190)

The silver medal goes to the top-of-the-line version of Chaoa Chery Tiggo 2. This model was launched in 2018. Even with the arrival of the Tiggo 3X, the model remains in line and may be an option for those looking for a 0km SUV with automatic transmission. All versions are equipped with an engine 1.5L VVT iFlex, which can generate a maximum power of 115 hp. The torque is 14.9 kgfm.

Its transmission is a four-speed automatic. The top of the line model ACT (BRL 95,190) brings some exclusivities. For example: electronic stability control, hill starting auxiliary system and electric sunroof.

And the cheapest automatic SUV in Brazil is… the Caoa Chery Tiggo 2 Look automatic (R$ 89,790)

Finally, the Caoa Chery Tiggo 2 Automatic Look it is the cheapest SUV with automatic transmission in Brazil. This version is positioned between the Look manual and the automatic ACT. The mechanics are the same as seen in the model above. However, the equipment list is shorter.

Even so, he has some important attributes. Highlight for electronic air conditioning, power steering, reverse camera, parking sensor and others.