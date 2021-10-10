6-year-old child discovers mastodon tooth in US park; watch video | World

An 6 year old child discovered a mastodon tooth – a prehistoric mammal of the mammoth family – in a park in the United States (see the video above).
Julian Gagnon, resident of the US state of Michigan, found the animal’s fossilized tooth in the Dinosaur Hill Nature Preserve, The country’s nature reserve known for hosting similar discoveries.
The young explorer was walking through the park with his family when he came across what had initially thought to be a large stone.
Recreation of the mastodon, a species that belongs to the mammoth family — Photo: Dantheman9758/Creative Commons
Upon closer inspection, he realized that this stone was not very common and researchers at the University of Michigan confirmed that the object found was quite rare.
Gagnon even said, in an interview with NBC, that the discovery made him decide what profession he wants to pursue in the future.
“I really wanted to be an archaeologist but I think this was a sign that I’m going to be a paleontologist,” the little one told American television.
Mastodon tooth found in Michigan by a 6-year-old boy — Photo: Reproduction/NBC
THE piece will be donated to the Museum of Paleontology at the University of Michigan.