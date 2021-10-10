A team to combat endemic diseases carries out activities to control and eliminate Aedes Aegypti mosquito breeding sites in São Carlos

The Health Surveillance Department’s Municipal Endemic Fighting Team, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, continues to carry out daily activities to provide guidance on arboviruses and vector control measures in various regions of the city.

The agents, when necessary, also perform the blockade, an action triggered when there is suspicion of cases of arboviruses. Another activity carried out in October is the Larval Density Assessment – ​​ADL, to measure the levels of infestation by the Aedes aegypti mosquito in the city. The value of the Building Index for August of that year was 0.1%, which indicates satisfactory conditions, but with the rainy season the trend is for the IP to increase.

This week, the teams worked at Cidade Aracy II and in the Romeu Tortorelli neighborhood. Throughout the week, agents guide residents on how to combat the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya. Simple care tips are given inside the houses, such as removing water from plant dishes, removing or putting tires in covered places, cleaning the yard by removing (unusable) materials, recyclables, tarpaulins and children’s toys that can accumulate water, cleaning the roof gutters, keep water tanks covered and clean, wash pet bowls daily and treat pool water.

The Aedes aegypti egg takes about 7 to 10 days to develop and become a mosquito, hence the importance of weekly inspections.

“We need a greater involvement of the population in the elimination of possible breeding sites, since in a few minutes, the resident can walk around their backyard, eliminating favorable environments for the proliferation of mosquitoes. Leaving standing water can create yet another problem for the health system, amid the already complex scenario of combating the COVID-19 pandemic”, warns Denise Scatolini, head of the Health Surveillance and Information Support Section of the Municipal Health Department, remembering that residents must allow the entry of the agent of endemic diseases, always identified, into the property so that they can help fight endemic diseases, carrying out inspections and providing guidance.

Denise also points out that about 80% of mosquito breeding sites are indoors. And, some quick actions can help prevent the disease. “With the increase in temperatures and the beginning of the rainy season, care must be taken to eliminate the outbreaks, in order to avoid the reproduction of the mosquito that transmits urban arboviruses”, concludes Denise.

The Epidemiological Surveillance closed the year 2020 with 1,638 notifications for Dengue, 640 positive, 582 autochthonous, 58 imported and 1 confirmed death. For Yellow Fever, 6 notifications were registered, with 6 negative results for the disease. For Zika, 7 notifications were registered with 7 negative results.

In 2021, 508 notifications have already been registered, with 125 positive cases of Dengue, with 93 autochthonous and 32 imported. For Chikungunya, 19 notifications were registered, with 19 cases discarded. For Yellow Fever, only 1 notification has been registered so far, but it has already been discarded. For Zika 2 notifications with the 2 cases discarded.

