Abel exempts athletes, takes the blame for the defeat and praises Palmeiras fans – 10/10/2021

Not even the shouts of ‘team without shame’ after the final whistle diminished coach Abel Ferreira’s praise for the Palmeiras fans. After his first match with the audience at the stadium, the commander made a point of highlighting the support coming from the stands in the 4-2 defeat by Bragantino this Saturday (9).

“It’s a moment of anger, of pain for those who like Palmeiras. But that’s what I want from our fans, who support us throughout the game and cover us after the end, if the result is not to their liking. The fans have always supported us. their team, during the 90 minutes. It wasn’t for them that we didn’t have the strength to seek the result. We made mistakes. It’s accepting the charge, working, analyzing and doing more and better,” he declared.

Throughout the press conference, the commander highlighted the supporter’s push and made a point of highlighting the delivery of his players. In addition to accepting criticism, Abel avoided citing individual failures on the field and made a point of taking the blame for the stumble in the 25th round of the Brazilian Nationals.

“I am the biggest culprit. I choose the players I think are best. So their mistakes are mine. I take full responsibility. They tried, they gave their best, but I am the most responsible,” he said.

“The guys fought, created and were penalized too much for the mistakes we made. We still tried to go after it, we scored a goal until 15 of the second and entered the game again [com o 3 a 2], we had the chance to make it 3 to 3. We also had three balls on the crossbar, the opposing goalkeeper also made three great saves… We need to do more, better and be all together, in good times and in bad. We still have a Libertadores to fight and conquer. These are mistakes that cannot be made and the first goal is a mirror of that. Despite the absences, we have to do more and better,” he added.

Check out the other answers from the press conference

Fan influence on the game

I can say that this crowd wins games. With her pushing like she did today, even with 3-0 against, she wins games. If we can quickly get the top team, it’s a crowd that pushes and helps. I have no doubts. They felt that our players tried and gave their best. Then at the end, yes, they did. We didn’t deserve anything other than what it was. They tried, they tried, but we made mistakes that we can’t, and so the record is left.

Fan Reviews

I accept the criticisms, we didn’t play a good game, but I’ll say again that they gave everything, I can’t say they didn’t make an effort. We make childish mistakes that cannot be made. I repeat, what was positive in the game was the support of the fans until the last minute and they charged well at the end of the game.

Is winning the Brazilian still possible?

I have to be realistic, I can’t sell dreams. When you see a very strong Atlético-MG, without facilitating anything and a very strong Flamengo… We are in a bad moment. There is a lot of game ahead and we have to remember that we have a game on the 27th and these Brazilian Nationals are what will prepare us for there. Despite the absences, we will work to do more and better. We are Palmeiras, whoever plays, younger, more experienced, it is Palmeiras who play and whoever enters must have responsibilities.