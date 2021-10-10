Abel says he is looking forward to meeting fans at Allianz Parque: “It’s too long a wait for me”

Allianz Parque will have another dimension this Saturday for Abel Ferreira. Almost a year after being hired by Palmeiras, the coach will have his first contact with the alviverde fans at home. The team faces RB Bragantino, at 21:00 (GMT), for the Brazilian Championship.

In just over four months, the Portuguese coach made the club’s history with the conquests of the Campeonato Paulista, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. For the match, Abel says he is very anxious to see the crowd in the stands.

“Too long a wait for me, who has always experienced football body and soul. We saw each other at Maracanã for a brief moment, but it was enough time to become unforgettable. Seeing them in our house will be the first time. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Abel, in a video by TV Palmeiras.

A feeling that is unnecessary to explain for some and impossible for others. We are passionate, intense and the main thing: a family of over 16 million members. we are the #PalmFamily and today we will kill the homesickness 💚#AvantiLecture pic.twitter.com/2xabEYeOoC — SE Palmeiras (@Palmeiras) October 9, 2021

The coach arrived at the club on October 30, 2020. Abel discovered in this one year at Palmeiras, according to him, that “everyone is very similar”. “Me, you and our players are a family. We are passionate and intense. For me, football is life. Something that, for you, is unnecessary to explain”, says the coach.

At Allianz Parque, Palmeiras won only one game of the last five played. In Brasileirão, there are already three games without a win and fighting for the top of the table alongside Flamengo and Fortaleza, both with 39 points.

